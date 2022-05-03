Glenhaven Happenings 5-4-2022

April 23rd-29th, 2022

Is this month over yet, I mean, already? The news is reporting that we have had the 12th coldest April on record. Should we be encouraged by that? I just want to be able to bring the residents outside for activities, enjoy the warmth and sunshine.

Well, this past week, the weather was not cooperating…again. However, the residents and I made the best of the situation. First thing Monday morning, we exercised to get the blood flowing and the muscles stretched. Then, we all visited over coffee or hot chocolate and talked about the weather. (of course) In the afternoon, we played balloon volleyball. Everyone who played had such a good time. Marilyn was very animated in her playing ability that she made all of us laugh several times. Donna and David were trying hard to keep the balloon afloat while Norman perfected his spike, but Beverlye thwarted him a few times. It was a wonderful way to end the day and start the week.

Tuesday morning we were positioned for exercise when Pastor Vicky from Boyceville Methodist church arrived early. A quick change of activities did not affect the residents at all. After the service, we exercised and had our coffee time. TC & The Huets entertained all of our residents in the afternoon. It was so nice to have them here again.

Jennifer, our beautician, worked her magic on Wednesday morning. The ladies feel pampered when they get their hair done all lovely. The smiles shine through the gloom and brighten the day. BINGO filled our afternoon, followed by snacks and social.

Thursday began with Breakfast Trivia. The topic was (drum roll, please) COWS! I had so many correct answers you would think our residents were a bunch of farmers. (tee hee) Good, friendly competition from all; however, Household D won this week and this month by 1 point. Congratulations to Marilyn, Donna and Janet for having known all the answers. Exercise, coffee time and a new game of horseracing was enjoyed by many. Bev Fanning’s horse was the lucky winner. Thursday afternoon, we had an ice cream social.

On Friday, a “missing” waffle iron ruined my plans to make waffles. But, I was able to help serve breakfast to our residents. After clean up, we got ready for exercise. Since it was the last day of the week, we decided to kick the beach ball around. Marian liked it immensely! After a while, we started volleying the ball across the circle to each other. Upper and lower body workout for the day, done! Popcorn and “Grumpier Old Men” rounded out the afternoon. The residents loved the movie choice.

My mother is coming to visit from Las Vegas next week; therefore, I will not have a newsletter. I have activities planned for Derby Day and a fiesta on Cinco de Mayo, which are being hosted by some of our lovely CNAs. I want to wish all the moms a very Happy Mother’s Day.

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director