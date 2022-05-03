Bulldog baseball bombs Wolves and Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville ran its baseball record to 5-1 this season with a pair of lopsided victories against Elmwood/Plum City and Prairie Farm.

The Bulldogs were able to stay one game behind unbeaten Dunn-St. Croix leader Elk Mound with a 13-0 shut out of the EPC Wolves in Elmwood last Thursday, April 28. Boyceville followed it up 24 hours later by taming the Prairie Farm Panthers 14-2 in a non-conference contest played at Evenson Field.

Boyceville was in Colfax Monday and will head to Spring Valley for a rematch with the Cardinals who won the pair’s first meeting. The Bulldogs then return home next Monday, May 9 to host unbeaten Elk Mound.

Elmwood/Plum City

Boyceville scored four runs in the top of the first and then added a pair in the second and fourth innings and one in the third to take a comfortable 9-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Jacob Granley was cruising on the mound. The senior pitcher had a no hitter going midway through the fourth inning when Prairie Farm got a couple of bloop hits to break up the no-no.

“He kept his pitch count down and was able to strike out nine in six innings while only giving up two hits,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild of Granley who picked up another pitching victory

Junior Simon Evenson spelled Granley in the seventh allowing just one hit.

“I was happy with how Simon Evenson came in and threw strikes, again he did what I asked!” stated Roemhild.

Roemhild also credited senior Isaac Bartz with a “heck of a game” at first base and catcher Tyler Dormanen with a great performance behind home plate.

Boyceville completed the scoring with four runs in the seventh inning to make the final 13-0.

Four Bulldogs finished with multiple hits lead by Braden Roemhild and Dawson McRoberts. Roemhild also scored three runs and had two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. Seniors Ira Bialzik and Bartz had two hits including a double by each. Bartz also added three RBIs.

Prairie Farm

Although Boyceville had just six hits against visiting Prairie Farm last Friday, April 29, those half dozen produced plenty of runs.

The Bulldogs plated five runs in each of the first two innings to take a 10-0 advantage. In that span, they had just three hits but took advantage of six Panther walks, a pair of hit batsmen, and a couple or errors.

The Bulldogs final four runs came in the third when Nick Olson launched a grand slam for a 14-0 advantage. Olson finished with five of Boyceville’s nine RBIs.

“Nick Olson had a grand slam in the third that really put Prairie

Farm away and put us up 14,” said Roemhild. “It was nice to see that approach from Nick at the plate. He has been getting on base for us, but getting a hit like that always boosts your confidence.”

Prairie Farm put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the fifth but that was it as Boyceville retired the side to win 14-2.

Chase Hollister was the winning pitcher for Bulldogs. The righthander surrendered zero runs on three hits over three innings, striking out eight and walking one. Devin Halama threw two innings in relief as he gave up two runs on a hit and stuck out a pair.

“Chase got the start for us and I thought he did well. I think he was over throwing at times just because he was excited to be back on the mound. Striking out 8 in 3 innings isn’t bad though!” said Coach Roemhild.

“Devin came in for 2 innings after that and pitched well too. I am happy with how our pitchers have been throwing,” he added.

Ira Bialzik, Hollister, Isaac Bartz, Halama, and Jacob Granley also collected one hit for the Bulldogs who stole eight bases during the game – Bialzik, Granley, Hollister and Olson each had a pair.

Panther starting pitcher Spencer Wold took the loss after giving up five runs on two hits and five walks in two-thirds of an inning. Jack Rassbach threw an inning for Prairie Farm and Ben Law threw two and a third.