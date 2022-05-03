Bulldog 7th grade girls compete in hoopster tourney

The Boyceville 7th grade girl’s basketball team participated in the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament hosted by D. C. Everest, Marathon and Wausau East on April 9 and 10, 2022. This elite tournament is by invitation only and pits the top community-based teams in the State of Wisconsin against each other. The tournament is organized by size of communities, much like the WIAA state high school tournaments, so that top teams can compete on a level playing field with other programs their size. The Great Northwest Basketball League, brought together 51 of the top community-based 7th grade girl’s basketball teams from across the State of Wisconsin to play either six or seven games over the two-day weekend. State Champions were crowned in four divisions: Division 1, Division 2, Division 3 and Division 4/5, based on the enrollment.

The 7th grade team finished 2nd in their bracket and 16th out of 21 teams in their field. We are very proud of them and excited to watch them compete in the future. The Bulldogs are coached by, Denise Jeske and Eric Engeman.