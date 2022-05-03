Boyceville softballers beat E/PC and New Auburn

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The upstart Boyceville softball team is on a roll and challenging for the top spot in the Dunn-St. Croix standings following a trio of wins last week.

After toppling rival Glenwood City 7-3 last Monday, April 25 (story appeared in the April 27 issue), the Bulldogs traveled to Elmwood last Thursday and defeated the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City 10-6 and then returned home to trounce the Trojans of New Auburn 15-3 to improve to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Boyceville hosted Colfax Monday and will be in Spring Valley Thursday and Glenwood City on Friday. The Bulldogs then return home next Monday, May 9 to play D-SC co-leader Elk Mound in a doubleheader with EPC coming to town on Tuesday, May 10.

Elmwood/Plum City

The Wolves took an early 2-0 lead on the visiting Bulldogs when they scored twice in the bottom of the second inning.

But Boyceville came up with five in the top of the third and never trailed after that.

In that inning, the Bulldogs four walks combined with a Libby Bygd single and a double off the bat of Sarah Stoveren brought in five runs.

Elmwood/Plum City added a run in the fifth.

Boyceville scored two runs in he sixth when Olivia Ponath walked and scored on Jadynn Traxler’s single and Stoveren singled and scored on a pass ball to make it 7-3 in the Bulldogs’ favor.

The Wolves added three runs in the bottom of the sixth only to have Boyceville get all three back in their final at bat of the seventh.

Hannah Dunn doubled to open the final frame and scored. Harper Olson and Libby Bygd both scored on a two-run hit by Ponath, making the final score 10-7.

Despite being outhit eight to five and committing four errors to the Wolves two, Boyceville showed resilience in the win.

Stoveren’s two hits led the Bulldogs while Ella Holden, who allowed six runs on nine hits with a walk and two Ks in seven innings of work inside the throwing circle, emerged the winner.

New Auburn

In what turned out to be more of a scrimmage between Boyceville’s junior varsity squad and New Auburns, the Bulldogs prevailed 15 to 3.

Boyceville plated runs in all but the seventh inning. They scored six times in the first, three more times in the second, added two runs in both the third and fourth innings and finished with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

No other statistical information was available as of Tuesday’s press time.