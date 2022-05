The Boyceville School district is proud to announce Libby Bygd and Ira Bializk as their 2022 local WIAA Scholarship winners.

Libby is a two-sport athlete that has excelled in both volleyball and softball all 4 years, she will also represent the 2022 class as co-valedictorian.

Ira is a three-sport athlete that has excelled in football, baseball, and wrestling. He will graduate with high honors from Boyceville.