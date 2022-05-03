Bail set at $3,000 cash for Wausau area man charged with terrorist threats, bomb scare at Boyceville High School

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Bail has been set at $3,000 cash for a 20-year-old Weston man charged with terrorist threats, a bomb scare and intimidation of a victim in connection with an incident at Boyceville High School.

Alexander J.D. Tillou made an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court April 28 before Judge Christina M. Mayer.

Tillou is charged with felony counts of bail jumping, making terrorist threats, bomb scares, and intimidation of a victim and threatening force, and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Dunn County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Maki asked the court to set a $3,000 cash bail and to order no contact with two individuals named in online court records by their initials who are 14 years old and one who is 15 years old.

Attorney Shelley Tomtschik, who was representing Tillou in court, said the defendant did not have the ability to pay cash and asked for a high signature bond or a low cash bond.

Judge Mayer set bail at $3,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for May 2.

In-progress threats

According to the criminal complaint, Boyceville High School and Middle School Principal Tyler Moy contacted Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin on April 26 about an in-progress situation of threats made to students and to the school in general.

Police Chief Lamkin met with Moy, a Boyceville teacher and a 14-year-old alleged victim (Victim 1), who said that her friend was dating someone, and that she was going to the prom with her friend (alleged Victim 3) and that Victim 3’s boyfriend wanted to add Victim 1 as a Snapchat friend so he could confirm Victim 3 was going to the prom with another girl and was not cheating on him.

Victim 1 said she saw a comment by the boyfriend that he was 20 years old and that she had told him he could get in trouble for getting nudes of a 15-year-old girl.

The boyfriend, Victim 1 said, had responded by threatening to kill her, the complaint states.

Victim 1 said she was upset by the threat and told one of her teachers and that she had also discovered the alleged suspect had learned where she was by the Snapchat user locator, according to the complaint.

Police Chief Lamkin reviewed screen shots of the messages and observed the following:

Suspect: And I hope she overdoses. That’s my prayer is that ur friend dies.

Victim 1: Dude you could go to jail for that.

Suspect: Okay.

Victim 1: for having a nuers nudes.

Suspect: I’m a murder u for being a snitch.

Victim 1 went on to tell Police Chief Lamkin that the suspect had tried to call her several times using Snapchat but she was afraid to answer.

Police Chief Lamkin asked to have Victim 3 come from class, and while waiting for Victim 3, Victim 1 reported that the suspect had tried to call her again.

By the time Police Chief Lamkin had walked down the hallway, the suspect had hung up and had blocked Victim 1, who was very upset and said she was scared the suspect would hurt her, according to the complaint.

AJ

Victim 3 told Police Chief Lamkin she knows the suspect as “AJ” and that he had started messaging her through Snapchat three months ago. Victim 3 said she had started “dating” AJ six days ago, but he had posted a racist comment, and she decided to break up with him, according to the complaint.

When Police Chief Lamkin asked if Victim 3 had sent any nude images to AJ, she said she had sent “lots” within the recent past and that AJ had initially told her he was 16 years old but she had since learned he is 20 years old.

When asked if AJ was messaging anyone else at school, Victim 3 said he had told Victim 2 that he would blow up the school.

Victim 2 told Police Chief Lamkin that AJ had called her repeatedly and had also made mention of Victim 3 being raped.

Police Chief Lamkin observed the following: “Tell ur friend I just gave location to many people Boyceville wi at Boyceville wi middle school right. So guess she better watch herself her school might get shot up or bombed who knows. I just gave her snap to the guy an(d) (s)aid have fun … Don’t worry I paid 85$ to see her get harassed more and followed.”

Victim 2 said she had told Victim 3 about the message.

Based on the information, the Boyceville school district placed the school complex on lockdown, and Police Chief Lamkin requested additional units to respond to establish a perimeter outside the school, the complaint states.

IP address

Police Chief Lamkin contacted Elk Mound Police Chief Chad Weinberger for assistance with the investigation. Police Chief Weinberger contacted Snapchat, and the company provided user data for the username associated with the threats to the school and that GPS coordinates plotted to an area near Schofield Avenue in Schofield, Wisconsin, according to the complaint.

Police Chief Weinberger checked the Internet Provider address and confirmed that the IP address was issued to Alexander Tillou.

Police Chief Lamkin conducted a search of the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access system and discovered a pending Marathon County case in which Alexander J.D. Tillou is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Police Chief Lamkin contacted Everest Metro PD and asked for their assistance in locating and detaining Tillou and securing any electronic devices he might have, according to the complaint.

Search warrant

Police Chief Lamkin executed a search warrant on April 26 at the Tillou’s home and placed him in custody, the complaint states.

Investigators were greeted at the Schofield home by Kimberly Lamon, the owner of the trailer house and Tillou’s grandmother. When officers asked if Alexander was home, she said he was, addressed him as “AJ” and said he should come talk to the police officers.

When Tillou came to the door, he asked if he was going to jail, and Police Chief Lamkin told Tillou they needed to talk.

“I patted him down for weapons. AJ started to cry, and I told him to sit on a chair on the deck. I identified myself to AJ. AJ said he did not know where Boyceville is. I asked AJ if he knew anyone from Boyceville, and he said he did not. Kim (Tillou’s grandmother) said AJ had not been to Boyceville, and I told her he has been talking to people from Boyceville,” according to the complaint.

Tillou said he had been talking with Victim 1 but that he had blocked her because of her age and that he did not want any minors on his Snapchat.

When Police Chief Lamkin asked if Tillou had been talking to Victim 1 that morning, Tillou said he was not.

“I can’t talk to minors. It’s part of my bond. If I talk to minors, I will go to jail. I can’t talk to minors. It is on my bond through the courts right now. I cannot have any contact with minors. So I keep blocking them. I’m not allowed to talk to them,” according to the complaint.

Police Chief Lamkin told Tillou he had been speaking to three minor girls in Boyceville and that he had made threats.

Tillou said he did not recall making any threats and told investigators he was trying to stay out of trouble, but “females keep adding me,” that they sought him out and added him from “quick add,” the complaint states.

Police Chief Lamkin asked Tillou if Victim 3 was sending him nude pictures, and he said, “Yes. Every day, and I would tell her to stop.”

When asked if he was still talking to Victim 3 when he was not supposed to be talking to her, Tillou said he was.

“I asked AJ again if he still did not recall telling Victim 1 he would murder her for being a snitch. He said he did not remember telling her that,” according to the complaint.

Police Chief Lamkin spoke to Tillou’s mother, Cristina Rios, on the telephone and explained the nature of the case, the process for transferring and booking AJ, and Tillou’s grandmother provided some of AJ’s medications so they could be given to jail staff.

Other police officers had executed the search warrant of Lamon’s home, and the only other electronic device they discovered was an Xbox, which was powered up and connected to the Internet, the complaint states.

THC

When Dunn County jail staff searched Tillou, they discovered a THC vape cartridge in Tillou’s pocket.

Police Chief Weinberger asked Tillou about his highest level of education, and Tillou said sixth grade, that he had an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and that he had an “educational level of a kindergartner or middle schooler,” and that he had a job he had to read and write for, the complaint states.

When asked if he was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or prescription medicine, Tillou said he was under the influence of “pot” earlier and that he took some at 8:30 a.m.

Upon questioning from Police Chief Lamkin, Tillou confirmed the pot was the THC vape cartridge.

Police Chief Weinberger asked Tillou what Lamkin had explained, and Tillou said the Boyceville police chief had told him about “threats and bombing. Stuff like that,” according to the complaint.

“Now that I’ve had time to think about it, I do recall saying it. That’s when I was high,” Tillou said.

“I did not mean anything that I said. I was out of, like coherent, and saying a lot of things I should not have said. I was not in the right state of mind. I was not fully there. I was under the influence of marijuana pretty heavily,” he said, according to the complaint.

“After reviewing the video later, it was apparent that AJ gave numerous conflicting and inconsistent statements. He admitted to communicating with minors and making threats to them and Boyceville High School/Middle School. AJ also admitted to receiving nude images of a 15-year-old female and possibly possessing additional images on his phone,” according to the complaint.

The felony bail jumping charge in Dunn County is related to an open case in Marathon County in which Tillou is charged with one Class B felony count of the first degree sexual assault of a child,/ sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.

A Marathon County judge set bail with a $10,000 signature bond with the first $1,000 in cash in June of 2021.

Part of the conditions of the Marathon County bail is that Tillou have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless supervised by someone over the age of 18 and co-signed by a parent.

Following a competency hearing in February of this year, a Marathon County judge determined Tillou was competent to proceed with the case.

During the court hearing May 2 in Dunn County Circuit Court, Tillou appeared without counsel and said he had been told to waive the time limit for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Mayer accepted the waiver and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 12.

Online court records indicate a public defender, Richard Yonko, has been assigned to Tillou’s case.