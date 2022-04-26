Mayor questions police overtime, Council accepts bids on selling city property

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY—The City Council accepted the bids for three pieces of city owned property and rejected bids on a couple of other pieces that the city had put up for sale

The council also heard an update on the demolition of the old school property, heard a report from the fire chief about repairs on a couple of fire trucks. They also listened to Mayor John Larson questioning the amount of overtime put in by local police officers.

The City had offered seven pieces of city owned property for sale and received bids on five of them.

Of the five, the council accepted bids on three. One piece was for a lot off Misty Court, near the City ball field, for $2,100 by Mike Barstad. One other was a small strip of land in the Industrial Park went to John Logghe for $2,000 and a land locked parcel on top of the hill by the City Cemetery at ten dollars, that also went to Logghe.

The council rejected three bids they received for the old library at 127 Pine Street. The three bids were $4,000, $10,000 and $13,000. They also rejected a $20,000 bid for the old Saddle Club grounds off Highway 128 south.

The Council was informed that a problem has developed with the demolition of the old school and that is with the retaining wall that fronts East Oak Street in the three hundred block. Apparently the wall was to be removed to change the slope of the hill. But as the Council learned that the wall is part of the curb and gutter. The plan was to lower the lot along Oak Street, but there is a fiber optic line buried in that area and it is just a couple of feet below the surface and will have to be relocated if the lot is to be re-shaped.

The council was informed that the foundation of the 1892 building is still underground and that will be excavated and removed and new fill applied to cover the site. That building was destroyed by fire in 1958.

Mayor John Larson questioned the amount of overtime that the local police officers had accumulated in the past couple of months. The Police chief was not at the regular monthly meeting and the mayor asked the Public Safety Committee to sit down with the police chief and review the amount of overtime.

Fire Chief Greg Holden appeared before the council and explained that two of the fire department’s trucks had mechanical problems and were out of service. He explained that one tank truck was out for a coupe of weeks with radiator and transmission problems and is now back in service. The repair cost was $2,825.74. He also informed the council that the first line engine was down for about three weeks with fire pump transmission needed repair at a cost of around $14,000. That truck was put back in service on April 15th.

Rochel Karlson, the Library Director, noted that they had 703 walk ins last month and the library had almost 1,100 total circulation and nine new patrons. She touched on the Civil War Presentation set for May 14th and the Grand Opening with a Jazz Band for April 30th.

In other business the mayor announced his appointments to the various city committees, which the council approved and the council elected Rob Unruh as Council President and they approved a request from Grace Charko to exceed the limit of the number of dogs allowed by city.