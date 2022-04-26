| logout
Grand opening for city’s new Municipal Building on Saturday
GLENWOOD CITY—A grand opening celebration is set for this Saturday, April 30 for the recently completed Municipal Building at 217 West Oak Street in Glenwood City.
The $2.3 million dollar structure not only houses the city offices, but the police department, the library and the Community Center.
Financing for the new facility came fro a million dollar grant from the Community Block Development Grant and city borrowing.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. with Ribbon cutting followed by the open house of the structure and at 7:30 will be the live jazz performance by the Daniel Bennett Group. The Glenwood City Library and Friends of the Library sponsor the Bennett Group appearance at the grand opening.