GC school board swears in new members, organizes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — Three individuals, including two first-time members, took their oaths of office and joined the Glenwood City Board of Education during its April 15 regular meeting.

Incumbent Sally Standaert and newcomers Nicole Miller and Chuckie DeSmith, who each won open seats on the board in the April 5 spring election, officially took their positions on Glenwood City School Board after reading aloud their oaths of office Monday evening.

While Standaert was re-elected to another three-term, Miller and DeSmith won seats formerly held by Steve Davis, who lost in February’s primary, and Lori Klinger, who chose not to seek re-election after serving on the board for 18 years, many as clerk.

Shortly after the three became official members, the board held its organizational meeting. Lisa Kaiser retained her position as board president, Jon Mrdutt was returned as vice president and Chuck Draxler will remain the board’s treasurer. Standaert was voted in as the new clerk.

President Kaiser then asked each member to select three committees that they would like to be a part of and send her those choices prior to the next meeting as she considers committee assignments for the next year. The school board has five standing committees: 1. Building, Grounds and Transportation, 2. Program, Services and Curriculum, 3. Personnel and Negotiations, 4. Board Policy and 5. Legislative.

During the administrative reports, Glenwoood City High School/Middle School Principal Marcy Burch informed members that the high school and middle school will be moving from a 7-period day to a 6-period format beginning next school year. She also noted that high school band and choir time will be moved to the middle of each school day while middle school band and choir will shift to the end of the day.

Superintendent Tim Johnson noted that the May 23 meeting date has been set aside for the annual board retreat.

Second grade teachers Holly Olson and Misty Ohman and third grade teacher Sarah Nichol gave a staff presentation that highlighted the elementary school’s new literacy program, My View.

Prior to the start of the meeting, the board spent the entirety of its committee meeting time discussing Policies 383.1–Animals in School and 383.2–Service Animals on District Premises, both of which had their first readings approved under the action items portion of the agenda, as well as an in-depth overview of board policies pertaining to school board governance, board meetings, board member code of ethics, board officers responsibilities, methods of operations, the parameters for meetings held in closed session and the structure of board committees.

Finally, the board approved the hiring of Rebecca Rogers as a paraprofessional for the 2022-23 school year. She will be replacing Diana Sanders who is retiring.