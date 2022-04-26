DC Board of Canvassers recount upholds loss for Bartlett, win for Quinn

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Following a recount of the April 5 election results for Dunn County Board Supervisory Districts 2 and 9, David Bartlett of Boyceville still lost by six votes, and Tom Quinn of Downing held onto his one-vote lead.

The Dunn County Board of Canvassers conducted a recount of the April 5 spring election results for Dunn County Supervisory Districts 2 and 9 at 9 a.m. April 18, according to information available from the county clerk on Dunn County’s website.

Members of the Dunn County Board of Canvassers include Andrew Mercil (Dunn County clerk), Diane Rust and Vickie Price.

The ballot bags were opened by municipality, were sorted by candidate, and Rust hand-counted the ballots, while Mercil and Price logged the tally of votes.

District 2 includes the Town of New Haven, the Town of Sheridan and the Town of Tiffany.

Recount tallies in the Town of New Haven resulted in 48 votes for Bartlett (instead of 49) and 69 votes for Patrick Breslin (instead of 68).

In the Town of Sheridan, vote totals remained the same at 51 for Bartlett and 19 for Breslin, and in the Town of Tiffany, 33 votes for Bartlett and 50 for Breslin.

The final tally for District 2 was 132 votes (instead of 133) for Bartlett, and 138 votes for Breslin (instead of 137).

District 9 includes the Town of Sherman, the Town of Stanton, the Village of Downing and the Village of Knapp.

The first hand recount for the Town of Stanton was different from the Board of Canvass results with 78 votes for Quinn and 79 votes for James Chich.

The initial Board of Canvass results for the Town of Stanton were 79 votes for Quinn and 78 votes for Chich.

Quinn requested a second hand count for the Town of Stanton, which resulted in confirmation that the original numbers from the Board of Canvass and the ImageCast Evolution tape were accurate, and that Quinn received 79 votes, and Chich received 78 votes.

The other results in District 9 remained unchanged, with 19 votes for Quinn and 14 votes for Chich in the Town of Sherman; 41 votes for Quinn and 14 votes for Chich in the Village of Downing; and 25 votes for Quinn and 57 votes for Chich in the Village of Knapp.

Final tally for District 9 was 164 votes for Quinn and 163 votes for Chich.

The Board of Canvass also decided to conduct a second hand count of the Town of New Haven.

The second hand count confirmed the initial numbers of the Board of Canvass and the ImageCast Evolution tape, with Bartlett receiving 48 votes, and Breslin receiving 69 votes.

The Board of Canvass certified the recount with Bartlett receiving 132 votes in District 2 while Breslin received 138 votes, and with Quinn receiving 164 votes in District 9, while Chich received 163 votes.

The Board of Canvass adjourned at 10:50 a.m. April 18.