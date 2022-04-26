DC Board authorizes application to DNR’s Notice of Discharge grant program for $1 million manure storage project

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board has authorized Dunn County’s participation in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Notice of Discharge grant program for a $1 million project on a Town of Wilson farm.

The Dunn County Board approved two resolutions, one to authorize the county’s participation in the DNR’s Notice of Discharge grant program and one to authorize the county conservationist to make a grant application, at the April 19 meeting.

The grant would be for a farm in the Town of Wilson to help with compliance related to agricultural performance standards, said Chase Cummings, county conservationist.

The liner of the manure storage facility is leaking, and the facility has been overtopped, he said.

Tim Lienau, county board supervisor from Menomonie, asked about the cost share of the grant.

The grant is 70-30, although the farmer will most likely apply for a hardship grant, which is 90 percent, Cummings said.

The award from the grant program most likely will not be 70 percent, and if the application cannot result in 70 percent of the cost, then 90 percent is quite unlikely, he said.

The grants are competitive, and the grant application will not bring in 90 percent of the $1 million cost, so Dunn County will have to leverage other sources, Cummings said.

If there is no grant or no cost sharing, will the farm survive? asked Larry Bjork, county board supervisor from Menomonie.

According to the agricultural performance standards, if the farm was in existence in 2002, then Dunn County is required to participate in the cost share, Cummings said.

The farm may go out of business, or the farm may continue to operate, he said.

According to background information included with the second resolution, all costs to Dunn County related to the actual best management practices installation would be reimbursed by the grant.

The land and water conservation division has been working with Gregory Thompson since 2018 to address discharge from stored manure and feed. A new manure storage structure must be built and the current structure must be abandoned, according to the background information.

The existing manure storage structure has a compromised liner, is overtopped, and is less than 200 feet from an intermittent stream, which is a tributary to Lower Pine Creek, which is a tributary to the Red Cedar River, according to the background information.

Feed leachate and runoff from the feedlots also are a concern.

The concerns are classified as noncompliance with Dunn County ordinances on agricultural performance standards and state agricultural performance standards and prohibitions included in chapter NR151 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, according to the background information.

For facilities that were in non-compliance before the specific NR151 standard or prohibition was adopted, the state of Wisconsin cannot force compliance without extending an offer of cost sharing.

The Dunn County Board unanimously approved both resolutions.