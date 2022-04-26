Colfax girl tracksters win their own invitational, boys place fourth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — Under sunny skies and the temperature close to 60 degrees (finally), the Colfax track and field teams hosted the Colfax Invitational meet which included nine teams in the girls division and 10 in the boys division April 21.

Molly Heidorn won the 1600 and 3200 races and ran a leg of the winning 4 X 800 m relay, Jeanette Hydukovich won the shot put and discus while Hannah Peterson in the 800 m run and the 4 X 400 m relay team both earned a first place to help lead the Viking girls to a first place team finish with 117 points, nine points ahead of River Falls.

Nate Hydukovich took a win in the 400 m dash along with Nick Jensen in the discus and Thomas Drees in the shot put as the boys were fourth in their division with 75 points.

Colfax is scheduled to run, jump and throw in Boyceville this Thursday, April 28.

Points were earned for the top eight places. Following are the events and Colfax competitors with times/distances:

4X800 relay-Girls: 1. Colfax, Jasmine Best, Heidorn, Peterson, Kaysen Goodell 11:21.66. Boys: 2. Colfax, Ryan Albricht, Theo Hovde, Ashton Yarrington, Mark Sonnentag 9:53.99.

100m dash-Girls: 8. Ava Sedivy 14.67. Boys: 15. Logan Swartz 12.98, 24. Ezra Hintzman 13.93, 26. Josh Riebe 14.58.

1600m run-Girls: 1. Heidorn 5:44.82, 2. Best 6:27, 24. Boys: 8.Yarrington 5:24.02, 13. Sonnentag 5:52.90, 17. Jesse Lyrek 6:23.49.

400m dash-Girls: 4. Madison Barstad 1:10.51, 11. Jillian Bowe 1:16.55. Boys: 1. Hydukovich 51.52, 5. Albricht 55.90, 8. Hovde 58.45.

800m run-Girls: 1. Peterson 2:42.73, 2. Goodell 2:44.21. Boys: 15. Lyrek 2:48.22.

200m dash-Girls: 7. Sedivy 30.98. Boys: 11. Swartz 26.24, 19. David Lyrek 27.10, 26. Riebe 30.83.

3200m run-Girls: 1. Heidorn 12:25.07. Boys: 8. Yarrington 12:07.41, 9. Sonnentag 12:40.54.

4X400 relay-Girls: 1. Colfax-Barstad, Peterson, Goodell, Bowe 4:58.37. Boys: Colfax-3. Hydukovich, Albricht, Hovde, D. Lyrek 3:46.27.

Pole Vault- Boys: 7. Hintzman 7’.

LongJump-Girls: 7. Goodell 12’ 04.75”. Boys:10. Swartz 16’ 04.50”.

Discus-Girls: 1. Hydukovich 118’ 03”, 2. Kennedy Shane 88’ 06”, 7. Rosie Sonnentag 56’ 09”. Boys:

1. Jensen 124’ 10”, 3. Alex Swanson 96’ 01”, 5. Drees 92’ 02”, 10. Skylar Maves 80’ 06”.

Shot

Put-Girls: 1. Hydukovich 33’ 11.50”, 2. Shane 31’ 04.50”, 11. Sonnentag 16’ 11.50”. Boys: 1. Drees 42’ 06.25”, 2. Jensen 38’ 07”., 5. Swanson 35’, 11. Maves 31’ 05”.

Team scores

Girls: Colfax 117, River Falls 108, McDonell Central 101, Elmwood-Plum City 67.5, Bruce 59, Shell Lake 56, Solon Springs-Northwood 40, Washburn 30.3, Valley Christian-Osceola 21

Boys: Shell Lake 126, Washburn 111, McDonell Central 81, Colfax 75, Elmwood-Plum City 74.5, River Falls 61, Solon Springs-Northwood 56.5, Valley Christian-Osceola 44, Bruce 38, Lac Courte Oreilles 4