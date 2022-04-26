Bulldog baseball beats Buffaloes and Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Despite missing a pair of starters last week, the Boyceville baseball team still had an ace up its sleeve as in pitching ace, Jacob Granley.

The senior hurler allowed just four runs (only one was earned) on seven hits and six walks while striking out a hefty 21 batters in 12 innings of work last week which resulted in a pair of conference victories for the Bulldogs.

After surrendering a hit and four runs to Mondovi in the first inning of the April 19 home game, Granley settled in and shut down the Buffaloes, allowing just one more hit and no runs in his final four innings on the mound before turning over the ball to Devin Halama who pitched a pair of hitless and scoreless innings in relief. The Boyceville offense also came to life, scoring 11 unanswered runs as the Bulldogs rallied to the 11-4 win last Tuesday.

Although Friday’s game in Durand was postponed due to weather, Boyceville quickly rescheduled it for the following morning and Granley once again delivered. Throwing a complete game, five-hit shut out against Durand, Granley led the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the host Panthers April 23.

The Bulldogs ran their win streak to three when they bested the rival Hilltoppers 12-2 at Evenson Field Monday, April 25. Unfortunately, no details or statistics were available as of Tuesday morning’s press time.

Boyceville, who improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference action, will play Elmwood/Plum City in Elmwood on Thursday before returning home to host Prairie Farm Friday. The Bulldogs will be in Colfax next Monday, May 2.

Mondovi

Before the Bulldogs even had a chance to bat, they found themselves trailing 4-0 to the Buffaloes in an April 19 Dunn-St. Croix baseball contest played in Boyceville.

Boyceville senior starter Jacob Granley surrendered a lead off single, issued a walk and then plunked a pair of Mondovi batters. Adding insult to injury, the Bulldogs’ defense committed a pair of errors.

That all lead to four Mondovi runs in the top of the first frame.

“It was definitely a rough start for us tonight. Jacob was just not feeling it in the first inning and you could tell,” stated Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild.

“We were lucky to get out of the first inning only giving up four runs!” he added.

Fortunately, Boyceville was able to get three of those runs back in their half of the first.

Lead-off batter Braden Roemhild reached on an error and then stole second before coming into score on a hit by Ira Bialzik. Granley followed with a base hit and the pair scored thanks to two Buffalo errors that made it 4-3.

“I didn’t know if I was going to put Jacob out there again in the second but we had a good talk,” noted Roemhild.

It turned out to be the right decision.

Over the next three innings, Granley faced just 11 batters compared to eight in the first. He completed five innings, registering ten strike outs to pick up the win. Devin Halama came on in the sixth and threw two innings of hitless and scoreless baseball to finish with a pair of strike outs and just a single walk.

“Devin did what I asked of him…throw strikes,” added Roemhild.

The Bulldogs’ offense continued to add runs through the seven-inning contest, putting two runs on the scoreboard in the second for a 5-4 advantage before adding another in the fourth.

But, a five-run fifth inning sealed the deal for the Bulldogs as Granley, Dawson McRoberts, Isaac Bartz and Halama strung together consecutive base hits for the 11-4 win.

“Offensively, I thought our approach was better than in the Spring Valley game, but we still aren’t doing the little things that will give us more confidence and make us better hitters,” commented Roemhild. “We need to have better timing, get into a rhythm, and we can’t be missing signs. We were more aggressive on the bases, stealing six bags even though we got thrown out twice.”

Boyceville finished with seven hits off Mondovi pitchers Andrew Rud, who started and gave up six of those hits and all 11 runs to take the loss, and Austin Remington. Bialzik and Granley both finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two and one RBIs, respectively. Bialzik and Braden Roemhild finished with a pair of steals.

Durand

The Bulldogs got all the runs they would need in the first inning of their contest in Durand Saturday morning, April 23.

A four-run first inning, was more than enough for senior pitcher Jacob Granley as he went the distance scattering five hits while striking out 11 Panther batters and allowing just three walks in seven innings of work that helped lift Boyceville to a 6-0 shut out of Durand at Bauer Sports Complex.

Granley helped his own cause with a first-inning hit and was joined by Ira Bialzik, Dawson McRoberts, Devin Halama and Nick Olson as the Bulldog open an early 4-0 lead after just a half inning.

Boyceville, who finished with ten hits, added single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Granley and McRoberts both went 3-for-4 at the plate. Granley scored twice and McRoberts, who also had a pair of RBIs, added a run. Roemhild, Halama, Tyler Dormanen and Reid Fenton had the other hits.