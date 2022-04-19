St. Croix Republican Party to host LT. Governor and State Attorney General debate May 1

NEW RICHMOND — The Republican Party of St. Croix County will be hosting a Western Wisconsin Debate of Republican candidates for the offices of Lieutenant Governor and State Attorney General on Friday, May 1.

The event will be held at Ready Randy’s Banquet Hall, 1492 131st Street in New Richmond. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will begin at 12:45 p.m. The debate will be starting promptly at 1 p.m. Light appetizers will be served at the debate.

Scheduled to participate in the debate are lieutenant governor candidates David King, Roger Roth, Patrick Testin, David Varnam, Ben Voelkel, Cindy Werner and Kyle Yudes along with state attorney general candidates Karen Mueller and Eric Toney. Please note, candidate additions or withdrawals may happen due to their individual campaign schedules.

Leslie Hubert and Mike Grajeda (Host of “Mike’s Always Right” podcast) will serve as the debate moderators.

The debate will be held in a Presidential-style order. The rules for the debate will be given to the candidates prior to the debate by the moderators. All questions will be confidential and not shared prior to the debate. Questions can be submitted to: info@stcroixrepublican.org by April 24th at 11:59 p.m.

The debate is a ticketed event, and all attendee’ must present a ticket at bag check. There are only 300 seats available with a nominal donation of $5.00 per ticket.

Seats can be secured at: https://www.stcroixrepublican.org/western_wisconsin_lt_gubernatorial.

For more information on the Western Wisconsin LT. Governor and Attorney General Debates please contact The Republican Party of St. Croix County, Events Chair Rachel Lang at: rachel.lang12@gmail.com or The Republican Party of St. Croix County, Treasurer Charlene Stoddard: charlene.stoddard@stcroixrepublican.org.