Spring turkey season begins April 20

The 2022 spring turkey season opens on April 20 and includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.

With the spring hunt almost here, hunters should brush up on the spring turkey hunting regulations within the Fall 2021- Spring 2022 Combined Hunting Regulations. General information regarding turkey hunting in Wisconsin is able on the DNR’s Turkey Hunting In Wisconsin webpage.

Leftover harvest authorizations are still available for some later seasons in some zones. Check availability and get yours today.

Registering your turkey harvest remains a critical component of wildlife population management. Turkey registration is mandatory. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734. Hunters will need the number found on their paper or electronic harvest authorization to register their turkey.

Public Lands Are The Perfect Place To Pursue Birds This Spring

Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts use Wisconsin’s public lands for various activities, ranging from birdwatching to hunting. For anyone interested in exploring all Wisconsin has to offer, the DNR provides several tools to help discover a new favorite spot in the wild.

The DNR’s free Hunt Wild mobile app provides public lands maps, rules and regulations, shooting hours and the option to link your Go Wild account.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the public has access to nearly 40,000 acres of private land through the Voluntary Public Access-Habitat Incentive Program and the Turkey Hunter Access Program.

Hunters who would like to pursue turkeys in a state park must hold a harvest authorization for the turkey management zone in which the park is located. Spring turkey hunting is allowed in select state parks during the two-day youth hunt and the first two time periods of the regular season. For more information regarding hunting in state parks, visit the DNR’s state park hunting webpage.

The Fort McCoy spring turkey hunting season is managed separately from the State of Wisconsin spring turkey hunt. Hunters who do not receive a harvest authorization through the Wisconsin spring turkey drawing can apply for a spring permit at Fort McCoy. Applications for the Fort McCoy spring turkey season are availing by calling 608-388-3337 or visiting the Fort McCoy Natural Resources website.