Nine-time convicted felon gets 12 months for possessing ammunition

MADISON, WI—A nine-time convicted felon who has been federally prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms since 1997 was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison.

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea, announced that Timme Baker, 42, of Madison, Wisconsin was sentenced on April 7th to the 12 months plus one day. The prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release. He was sent to prison for possessing ammunition as a felon.

On March 15, 2021, Baker went to an indoor shooting range in Deerfield, Wisconsin where he rented a shooting lane. Baker presented his real identification to the shooting range employee and signed a waiver indicating that he agreed to follow any state and federal laws while at the range. Video footage from the shooting range showed Baker handling ammunition, loading a firearm, and firing several rounds.

At the time of his offense, Baker was on state bail in connection to unrelated charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and resisting an officer.

In sentencing Baker, Judge Conley noted that Baker was “outrageous and incredibly stupid” given his long standing prohibition against possessing firearms and ammunition. Judge William M. Conley stated he felt responsible to impose a custodial sentence in light of Baker’s thoughtless conduct, which was “evidence he had learned little to nothing” from his past experiences.

The charges against Baker were the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive. The prosecution of this case has been handled by U. S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.