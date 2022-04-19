Daniel Benett Group to play at Glenwood City Library on April 30 as part of Municipal Center Grand Opening

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Glenwood City Library (217 W. Oak St, Glenwood City, WI) on April 30 at 7pm. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, ‘New York Nerve.’ The concert will also celebrate the grand opening of the new library building. Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and renowned bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR and the Boston Globe. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, “an outspoken voice of hope,” during the Covid 19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted ‘Best New Jazz’ in Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett Group performs regularly at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Club (LA), Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club (London) and the Blue Note (NYC). Bennett is a touring clinician and associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in ‘Blank! The Musical,’ the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. Daniel Bennett is an Endorsing Artist for Morgan Mouthpieces. For more information about the concert, call (712) 265-7443.