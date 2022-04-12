WILSON EGG HUNT — The Matson-Miller American Legion Auxiliary Unit 330 hosted the Wilson Community Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday afternoon, April 9 on the ball field. Children were separated into three ages groups – preschool (age 4 and under), grades K-2 and grades 3-5 – with each age group having their own section to hunt for eggs which were filled with candy and included some with special prizes hidden inside. The Easter Bunny was also in attendance handing out treat bags that included pudding and hot coco mix donated by ConAgra and taking photos with the children. —photo submitted
THE WILSON Community Egg Hunt sponsored by the Matson-Miller American Legion Auxiliary Unit 330 was held Saturday, April 9 on the ball field. Winners of gift certificates are pictured above. Front row (L to R): Arlan Hague, Antony Gregerson, Evelyn Hanson, Charlie Mennis, Libby Butler, Cobi Sorenson (with dad) and Jaxson Berger (with dad). Back row (L to R): Camryn Mennis, Kinsley Blegen, Qwen Hague and Peyton Peabody. Not pictured are Easten Graves and Isaac Both. —photo submitted
