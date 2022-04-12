Swanepoel wins District 17 County Board seat

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Bob Swanepoel won the seat on the St. Croix County Board for District number 17 that includes the Towns of Glenwood, Emerald, Forest, Cylon, portions of the Town of Stanton, and the City of Glenwood City and the Village of Deer Park.

Swanepoel received 567 votes to his challenger, Sean Lybert, who collected 444 votes in the April 5th election.

Swanepoel will replace Judy Achterhof of Emerald, who did not seek another term on the county board.

District Number 19

In St. Croix County Board District number 19, Tim Ramberg won the seat over Jen Flanders, 442 to 356. This district includes the Villages of Wilson, Woodville, and Spring Valley, and the Towns of Springfield, Cady, and Eau Galle, and Ward 1 in the Town of Baldwin.

Dunn County Board

Dunn County has 29 Supervisor District and we will report on the districts that are in the Tribune Press Reporter’s circulation area.

In the Second District for Dunn County Board of Supervisors, current board chairman, David Bartlett was defeated for another term by Patrick Breslin on a vote count of 138 to 132. That district includes the Towns of Tiffany, Sheridan and New Haven.

In District number three, Vaughn Hedlund was unopposed for re-election and received 156 votes. That district includes part of the Town of Tiffany, Hay River, and the Village of Boyceville.

In District number four, Ron Score was returned unopposed collecting 149 votes. That district includes parts of the Towns of Hay River, Tainter, Otter Creek and the Village of Wheeler.

In District number eight, Luke Wilsey defeated Charles L. Maves by a vote count of 271 to166. That District includes part of the townships of Sherman, and Tainter.

In District number nine, Thomas Quinn defeated James Chich by one vote, 164 to 163. That District includes the Villages of Downing, and Knapp and the Townships of Sherman and Stanton.

In district number ten, Michael Rogers defeated Pilar Gerasimo by a vote Count of 186 to 105. This district includes the Towns of Menomonie, Red Cedar, and Weston.

In district number 11, write-in candidate, Korlee Witzel collected 93 votes to win that seat. This district includes parts of the Towns of Menomonie and Red Cedar.

District number 12 is entirely in the Town of Menomonie and Mike Kneer was returned unopposed and collected 258 votes.

Miller, DeSmith and Standaert win school board seats

In the six-way race for the three open seats on the Glenwood City School Board, Sally Standaert, Chuckie DeSmith and Nicole Miller received the most votes in last Tuesdays Spring Election. They defeated Cindy Drury, Amy Dopkins and Nate Simmons.

The vote count gave DeSmith 519, Standaert 483, Miller 463, Drury 395, Dopkins 368 and Simmons 204.

Standaert was an incumbent as was Lori Klinger, who was not seeking another term on the school board.

Boyceville School Board

In the Boyceville School board race, only the two incumbents filled for re-election to the board, but a third candidate filed for a write in spot. Incumbents Tim Sempf and Jeremy Mittlestadt won with 439 and 494 votes while write in candidate Amy Thorson collected 183 votes.

Glenwood City Council

There were no contests for members of the governing body in the City of Glenwood City. Here incumbent Mayor John Larson received 193 votes.

For members of the City Council Bill Ross, Jr. got 191 votes; Robert Unruh, 179 and Steve Lee, 164. Lee and Unruh were incumbents with the third incumbent Ken Peterson, did not seek another term.

In other election results, Linda La Kosky Eng collected 29 votes for Trustee in the Village of Wilson.

Jeremy Nutter was returned as Village Trustee in the Village of Downing with 50 votes.

In the Village of Wheeler, Rob Hakanson was elected to the Village Board with 24 votes.

Village of Boyceville

The Village of Boyceville Board of Trustees had three open seats up for election on April 5th, but they had no candidates running for those seats.

At the election, a number of people received write-in votes and the board will appoint three to fill those seats and the top three vote getters were offered to respond to letters from the village if they would accept the position.

The top three vote getters were, Jonathon Farrell with 50; Megan Mittlestadt with 39 and Bill Sempf with 18 votes.