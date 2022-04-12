Olson, Dormanen tabbed BV scholar athletes

The Boyceville Community School District is proud to announce the selection of Harper Olson and Tyler Dormanen as this year’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference Scholar Athletes. Each member school district within the Dunn-St. Croix Conference is invited to nominate one boy and one girl for scholar athlete honors. Criteria for selection include grade point, number of varsity letters earned during the high school career, individual awards, and participation in lead-up competition to the State Tournament.

These two student-athletes will receive recognition at the conference level and will be honored as Boyceville’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference Scholar Athletes. We are proud to recognize the hard work these students-athletes have completed in the classroom as well as in athletics. This program was begun by the athletic directors of the Dunn-st. Croix Conference in order to honor athletes in each school for their academic as well as their athletic sucess.