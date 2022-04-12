Lady Bulldogs shut out Cardinals in season and conference softball opener
BOYCEVILLE — After enduring nearly a half dozen cancellations and postponements, the Boyceville softball team finally took the field this past Monday.
What a season debut its was.
Hosting the Cardinals of Spring Valley April 11th in its season and Dunn-St. Croix conference opener, Boyceville earned an 11-0 shutout in five innings thanks to a stellar one-hit pitching performance by senior Ella Holden.
Fellow senior Harper Olson leading the Bulldogs offense collecting a pair of hits including a double in three plate appearances and three runs and a trio of RBIs. Sophomore Hannah Dunn also scored three runs and finished with a hit. Jadynn Traxler also smacked a double while Holden, Cambrie Reisimer and Olivia Ponath each had a hit for Boyceville who tallied seven in all.
Olson walked and scored in the bottom of the first to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 advantage.
With two outs in the second inning, Boyceville would push two more runs across home plate to take a 3-0 lead. Dunn singled and stole second and then scored on Olson’s single. Two batters later, Holden got a hit to drive in Olson.
In the third frame, the Bulldogs exploded for six runs highlighted by Olson’s two-run double. Ponath added a RBI-single and Holden walked to send another run home.
Boyceville, in front 9-0, added its final two runs of the contest in the bottom of the fourth when Reisimer and Dunn drew consecutive walks and eventually came in to score on a series of passed balls.
Holden struck out two of the final three batters she face to earn the mound win. She finished with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in five innings of work.
Spring Valley surrendered ten walks to Boyceville and committed four errors compared to one by the Bulldogs.
Boyceville, now 1-0, hosted Colfax yesterday and will be in Elk Mound Thursday and Grantsburg next Monday before come home to host Mondovi on Tuesday, April 19.
SV…….. 000 00 – 0 R 1 H 4 E
BOY……..126 2X – 11 R 7 H 1 E
Boyceville (11)
AB-R-H: Dunn 2-3-1, Olson 3-3-2, Bygd 1-0-0, Holden 1-0-1, Stoveren 2-0-0, Mittlestadt 1-1-0, Ponath 3-1-1, Taxler 3-0-1, Reisimer 3-2-1. Totals 19-11-7.
Spring Valley (0)
AB-R-H: Klein 2-0-0, Peabody 2-0-0, Shafer 2-0-0, Beyer 1-0-0, Eschenbach 2-0-1, Larson 2-0-0, White 2-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Shafer 2-0-0. Totals 17-0-1.
Pitchers: Boyceville-Ella Holden (WP), 5IP, 0R, 1H, 4K, 2BB; Spring Valley-Maddie Shafer (LP) 4IP, 7H, 11R, 0K, 10BB.