Easter Bunny visits Holy Cross Lutheran Church

SITTING WITH THE EASTER BUNNY — Ryker and AdieLyn Groves, children of Dan and Amy Groves, enjoyed a visit with the Easter bunny at the Glenwood City Community Easter Egg Hunt this past Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. —photo by Missy Klatt
MISS GLENWOOD CITY Aubree Logghe puts a tatoo on Drew Holmquist at the Community Easter Egg Hunt held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City this past Saturday, April 9. —photo by Missy Klatt
LOOK WHAT I FOUND! Olivia Brahmer, daughter of Brent and Sarah Brahmer, enjoyed looking for eggs at the Community Easter Egg Hunt held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on April 9. —photo by Missy Klatt
INDOOR EGG HUNT — Due to the muddy conditions, the Glenwood City Community Easter Egg Hunt was held indoors at Holy Cross Lutheran Church last Saturday, April 9. Landen Eliason, son of Barb and Jim Eliason, looked between the pews for the best eggs. —photo by Missy Klatt