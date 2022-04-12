Bulldogs blank Vikings in D-SC baseball opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — After opening the season with a ten-run win over Clear Lake April 1, the Bulldogs figured why not do it again.

Boyceville’s ace pitching duo of senior Jacob Granley and junior Chase Hollister combined to hold Colfax to four hits and zero runs as the Bulldogs, playing on the home turf at Evenson Field last Friday, April 8, blanked the Vikings 10-0 in five innings in what was the Dunn-St. Croix conference baseball opener for both squads.

The contest had originally been slated to be played in Colfax on Thursday, April 7 but rain and poor field conditions necessitated a one-day postponement and the move to Boyceville’s field.

“Defensively, I thought Jacob and Chase pitched well again,” stated head coach Michael Roemhild.

“I was looking forward to getting some work for a few of our underclassmen pitchers but we couldn’t get that comfortable lead like I wanted, until it was too late. I liked that we played error free ball. Tyler Dormanen had a great hustle play where he ran down the line for a passed ball and threw out the kid at second. Dawson McRoberts played excellent at third base, and our outfielders made the easy plays,” added the coach.

Hollister also shined on the offensive side leading the Bulldogs with two, both singles, of their seven hits in the game. Ira Bialzik, Nick Olson, Tyler Dormanen, Braden Roemhild and Isaac Bartz each had a hit. Roemhild finished with three stolen bases and two RBIs. Olson also had a pair of RBIs for Boyceville with Devin Halama, Granley, Dormanen, Olson and Hollister each registering one.

“Offensively, Chase Hollister had the hot bat tonight, being our lone hitter with multiple hits,” said Roemhild. “I liked his approach at the plate. I thought for the most part our team did not have a good approach at the plate. We were early on our swings and didn’t look like we were looking to attack Colfax’s pitching. We still were aggressive on the basebaths, with Braden leading us with three stolen bases, but we made some really simple mistakes that left runs on the board. We left plenty of runs on the bases, and in games this week against Spring Valley and Elk Mound, if we do that the outcome will not be favorable.”

Boyceville loaded the bases in the bottom half of the first but were only able to push one run across home plate.

It remained a one-run game until Boyceville’s fourth frame when it scored eight times. Consecutive base hits by Hollister, Olson and Roemhild pushed open the flood gates for the Bulldogs who added a final run in the fifth inning to invoke the ten-rule run and grab the 10-0 shutout.

Granley earned the mound victory as he started and blanked Colfax for three full innings with six strikeouts, a walk and three hits. Hollister pitched the final inning and a third allowing just a hit and no runs with three strikeouts and a walk.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but I am glad that we have this room to improve. It would worry me if we were already playing our best ball,” said Roemhild.

“This week is going to give us a true test of where we stand, as Elk Mound is favored in the conference as well as Spring Valley. I know my players are up to the challenge and looking forward to this week,” he concluded.

Boyceville came up short at home Monday night against Spring Valley, losing 5-3. No stats for the game were available at Tuesday’s press time.

The Bulldogs will play in Elk Mound Thursday before making the long trip to Grantsburg next Monday, April 18 for a non-conference game. They return home to host Mondovi on Tuesday, April 19.

COL……..000 00 – 0 R 4 H 5 E

BOY……..100 81 – 10 R 7 H 0 E

Boyceville (10)

AB-R-H: Hollister 3-2-2, Bialzik 2-1-1, Olson 2-1-1, Nielson 0-0-0, Dormanen 4-0-1, Granley 3-1-0, Halama 1-1-0, McRoberts 3-1-0, Roemhild 3-2-1, Bartz 3-1-1. Totals 24-10-7.

Colfax (0)

AB-R-H: Sikora 3-0-1, Brian Tuschl 3-0-1, Flatland 2-0-1, D. Hiitola 1-0-0, Medin 2-0-1, Yarrington 2-0-0, Z. Hiitola 2-0-0, Entzminger 2-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0. Totals 18-0-4.

Pitchers: Boyceville-Jacob Granley (WP), 3 2/3IP, 0R, 3H, 6K, 1BB; Hollister (BV), 1 1/3IP, 0R, 1H, 3K, 1B.

Colfax-Jamison Flatland (LP) 3IP, 3H, 3R, 4K, 2BB; Mason Yarrington 1 2/3IP, 3H, 4R, 2K, 2BB; Bryce Sikora 0IP, 0H, 3R.