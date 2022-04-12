Boyceville author releases second book in “Pocket Dog Danny” series, will attend Egg Hunt this Saturday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — A local Boyceville resident, Andrea Talmage, has published the second book of her Pocket Dog Danny™ series.

This children’s book series teaches kids to appreciate memories and to share stories of fun times from the past, which she feels has become a lost social skill with the advent of social media platforms.

“It amazes me how some kids can appear sociable on social media, but getting them to have a real, face-to-face conversation is a challenge. Pocket Dog Danny™ encourages kids to put down the electronics, gain real-life experiences (even in the simplest form) and then share those stories with others,” Talmage explains.

Talmage further explains, “The term ‘pocket dog’ is used in reference to a hot dog which is a trigger for Danny to think of fun memories from his past. I think we can all relate to a food that triggers a fun memory for us, and when it does, I hope everyone can find gratitude for that memory and share their experience.”

As Danny would say, “That’s how we can all make sure those pocket dog day memories last.”

You can find the first two books of the series – Pocket Dog Danny: Where the Memories Began and Pocket Dog Danny: Fishing Memories on the Pontoon – available on Amazon.

Talmage will also be at the upcoming Boyceville Community Easter Egg Hunt at Tiffany Creek Elementary School this Saturday, April 16th at 10 a.m. for a book sale and signing event.

She has also been busy participating in author visits at various schools and classrooms. To contact the author for scheduling an event or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit her website at www.pocketdogdanny.org or “like” the Pocket Dog Danny page on Facebook.