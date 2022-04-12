Airport improvement project will start next Monday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville — The Village Board learned that the improvement project at the airport would begin on April 18th. Airport manager, Joel Timblin addressed the board about the airport improvements, and had several other topics that the board needed to address.

Timblin said that surveying for the improvement project was completed and that construction work should start next Monday. The work is expected to take seven to eight weeks to complete.

One of the other items Timblin addressed was the about apron pavements in front of the hangers. He expressed to the board that there were nine hangers that needed apron work. Responding to a question about the cost of replacing the aprons, he noted that the cost was between $12,000 and $16,000 per hanger.

Who is going to pay the cost of those new aprons was the question before the board. In his report, Timblin wrote: “The current hanger leases do not have language in them for village supplied pavement from the apron to the hangers. The hanger owners are responsible for maintaining the apron 20 feet from the hanger. From there to the taxiway is not addressed.”

After exchanging several thoughts about the aprons, the board took the view of Village President Luke Montgomery that the Village does nothing about the aprons.

A couple of other items at the airport were the installation of a new fuel system credit card reader. The $17,685 cost is eighty percent paid for with grant money, which the board approved and they also approved a ten year lease agreement for two hangers at $200 per month each.

New Sidewalk

The board gave its blessing to proceed with work and set a public hearing on the proposed sidewalk from Nordveien Drive north to Dow Drive along State Highway 79. The board also approved a corner lot sidewalk assessment policy. President Montgomery read the proposed policy and noted that Trinity Lutheran Church would not be assessed for the new sidewalk, but that Dollar General would be assessed.

The public Hearing on the sidewalk was set for May second at the Village Hall.

Main Street lights

During the re-construction of Main Street, the village had ordered two extra street light poles and the board has been pondering their installation on the south side of Main Street, across from the Jamie’s Buckshot Bar, for some time. Village Public Works Director, Don Rose informed the board that the light poles would include an extra light that would light up the parking area along that part of Main Street and they would be set of a three foot high concrete post, to protect the pole from traffic.

The board approved accepting the cost proposal from Badger State Electric out of Boyceville for $11,985, to install and wire the lights.

During his report to the board, Rose addressed the number of residents that had their water running to prevent freezing and now they have been allowed to stop that and Rose noted that because of that program the water bills have been delayed and some people have question why. Village Clerk/Treasurer Darlene Lee informed the meeting that the bills were in the mail on Monday.

In his police report, Chief Greg Lamkin, noted that they had an increase in juvenile cases and that last month his department handled 192 calls for service plus another 27 that were handled by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

One of his juvenile cases involved two high school students using vape devices at the school. His report indicated that one student was cited for possession and the other for distributing tobacco products.

Jacob Peterson appeared before the board about allowing a “Farmer’s Market” to be held on Main Street on Thursdays during the summer months. The board gave their approval.

During his report, President Montgomery, reflecting on his first year as Village President thanked the other members of the Village Board for their work and dedication.

The board approved spending $1,196.94 to have Mosquito Hunters treat Pafko Park, Freedom Park and Friendship Garden three times this summer. Montgomery noting that they did a good job last year, especially at Pafko.

Board member Jonathon Farrell talked about the Library’s need for a new home and that library board members would like to visit new libraries in the area, and board member Sonya Zebro noted that they were “looking at a merger with the Colfax Ambulance.”