GCHS to present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this weekend

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City music department is busy rehearsing for its all-school musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which will be presented this weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9th.

This excitement-packed show features a 75 member cast, with Nick Hierlmeier as Joseph, Lindsay Bazille and Isabella Simmons as the narrators, and Brendan Booth in dual roles as Jacob and the Pharaoh.

Joseph’s conniving brothers are played by Brady McCarthy, Brady Klatt, Owen Swenby, Justin Moe, Blake Wakeling, Noah Brite, Elek Anderson, Jayden Quinn, Max Janson, Steven Booth and Drew Olson.

Jacob’s ten wives sing and dance their way through Canaan and Egypt, and are played by Ellery Unser, Aria DeSmith, Morgan Johnson, Aubree Logghe, Lyra Ketola, Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Hayley Klasse, Emma Lamb, and Kyra Dahl.

The cast is rounded out by the talents of Payten Knops, Kylie Leduc, Elsja Meijer, EmilyTews, Taylor Nutter, Sophia Steger, Ally Fouks, Madison Burns, Ilan Anderson, Esdyn Swenby, Aaron Brigham, Owen Nerby, Will Standaert, Owen Bauman and Brett Peterson.

The production also features a 35 member children’s chorus made up of students in 4th through 8th Grade.

This is the final production directed by Angela Hierlmeier, as she wraps up her 31st year of teaching.

The show is also directed by Matt Lamb, and it features a gorgeous set designed by Mary Jones, Brenda Johnson, Brooklyn Caress, and Sara DeSmith, as well as beautiful costumes hand-sewn by Heather Kittelson and a pit orchestra made up of professional musicians from our area.

—story submitted