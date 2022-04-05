Boyceville opens baseball season with 10-run win over Clear Lake

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BALDWIN — Boyceville didn’t have to worry about the weather or field conditions when it opened the 2022 baseball season against Clear Lake in a non-conference contest last Friday afternoon, April 1.

No fooling!

Playing on the beautiful artificial-turf field at Baldwin-Woodville High School and under clear skies, the defending Division 4 state champion Bulldogs kicked of the season in fine fashion as senior Jacob Granley and junior Chase Hollister combined to pitch a no-hitter as they ten-runned the Warriors 11-1 in five innings.

“It felt great to be outside playing again,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild. “We have been practicing as much as we can outside, but have not been on our field. For now the parking lot and football field have been our diamond to play on. I thought you could tell in the first inning that nerves got to us.”

After Clear Lake scored its only run in the first inning off a balk called against Boyceville starter Jacob Granley the Bulldogs answered with three runs of their own in the first and never looked back.

Taking advantage of five hits and 14 walks, Boyceville plated four more runs in the second, another in the fourth and finally three in the fifth to bring the contest to an end when the ten-run rule took effect.

“Offensively I liked our approach at the plate. When we saw strikes I thought we made nice contact,” said Roemhild.

“We didn’t get too aggressive and swing at pitches out of our zone, hence the 14 walks on the day. I thought our biggest downside was base running. We went 9-for-9 on stolen bases but had some big mental mistakes that cost us runs early on. It was the first game of the year though and we know we have a lot of work to do,” he added.

Clear Lake had five batters take the box in the first inning but after that Granley and Hollister went three up and three down the rest of the way.

Granley opened the game on the mound and went three innings to earn the victory, striking out seven with no walks. Hollister came on in relief in the fourth inning and closed out the contest with two perfect innings to finish with no walks and a pair of strike outs.

“I was happy with Jacob and Chase on the mound,” Roemhild stated.

“Once Jacob got into his groove he worked quick and was able to strike out seven. Chase came out throwing strikes right away and the defense backed him up when Clear Lake put the bat on the ball. I thought for them going against live batters for the first time they both did exceptionally well…who wouldn’t take a combined no hitter to start the season!” added Roemhild.

Granley also took care of business at the plate leading Boyceville with two of its five hits and an RBI. Braden Roemhild, Devin Halama, and Tyler Dormanen each had a hit. Those four also accounted for all five of the Bulldogs’ RBIs.

Of the nine bases that the Bulldogs stole, Dawson McRoberts, Granley and Roemhild each had two while Bash Nielson, Dormanen and Hollister each registered one.

“I was just happy to get out and compete again,” said Roemhild.

“Baldwin’s field was amazing to play on, and we are grateful they gave us the opportunity. These guys have a lot of goals set and are working hard each morning and evening at practice. We are going to have ups and downs but I trust these guys to get through them. We have some great senior leadership on this team,” he concluded.

Monday’s game versus Elmwood/Plum City was postponed due to weather but the Bulldogs were slated to host Amery yesterday before going to Colfax Thursday. Boyceville will host Spring Valley next Monday, April 11.

Boyceville 11, Clear Lake 1

AB-R-H: Braden Roemhild 2-2-1, Ira Bialzik 3-0-0, Jacob Granley 3-3-2, Devin Halama 2-1-1, Dawson McRoberts 2-4-0, Tyler Dormanen 2-1-1, Chase Hollister 2-0-0, Nick Olson 2-0-0. Totals 18-11-5.

Boyceville……3 4 0 1 3 – 11

Clear Lake……1 0 0 0 0 – 1

Pitchers: Jacob Granley (W) 3 IP, 7 K; Chase Hollister 2 IP, 2 K