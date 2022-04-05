20 athletes will compete for Boyceville track team

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — 11 boys and nine girls reported to the Boyceville track to greet co-head coaches Corey Day and Jacob Peterson this season. They may be small in numbers but the Bulldogs have several athletes returning who competed at a high level a year ago.

For the girls, junior Haylie Rasmussen was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion in the triple jump and the conference runner up in the high jump a year ago. She took her talents all the way to the WIAA state meet in the high jump. Fellow junior Abbygail Schlough was competitive at the conference and regional level in the pole vault and triple jump events. And sophomore Jaden Stevens is coming off a strong cross country season, and was competitive at the conference meet in the 800 m run as a freshman.

Leading the boys is sophomore speedster and leaper Caden Wold who had a great freshman season in the long jump and high jump, qualifying for the sectional meet in the long jump. Another sophomore, Peter Wheeldon, qualified for sectionals in the high jump a year ago and was also very competitive in the 300 m hurdle event.

According to both coaches, the Bulldogs have a handful of freshmen who ran cross country this past fall and have been working very hard on the track in the mid-distance races. They are excited to see how much these freshmen improve throughout the season.

A definite weakness is the low number of athletes out which means it is hard to be competitive on the team level. But the Bulldogs have some individuals that should compete at the top of the conference and can hopefully make it to the sectional meet and even the state meet.

The goal for the Bulldogs is to always see improvement with each of the athletes every week, according to Day, who begins his 15th season leading the team, and Peterson who starts his seventh year. The coaches strive to see that every athlete is able to find success in their events.

Following are the competitors and their most likely events.

Girls: Shiloh Wheeldon (100 and 300 m hurdles, 4×400 relay), Abbygail Schlough (triple jump, pole vault, sprints), Haylie Rasmussen (triple jump, high jump, 4×400 relay), Jaden Stevens (800 and 1600 m runs, 4×400 relay), Makayla Schewe (pole vault, sprints), Kaci Fisher (sprints), Sara Bauer (shot put, sprints), Ashley Prestrud (long jump, sprints, shot put), Lauren Becker (100 and 300 m hurdles, 4×400 relay)

Boys: Keegan Plemon (shot put, discus, sprints), Beck Wendland (100 and 300 m hurdles, 4×400 relay), Brandon Dunn (shot put, discus, sprints), Marik Ebensperger (400 and 800 m runs, long jump), Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (long jump, sprints/sprint relays), Dean Olson (800, 1600 and 3200 m runs), Caden Wold (high jump, long jump, sprints, sprint relays)), Peter Wheeldon (high jump, 300 m hurdles, 400 m run), Isaac Ruesga (shot put, discus), Michael Montgomery (400, 800 and 1600 m runs), Aidan Madison (800, 1600 and 3200 m runs)