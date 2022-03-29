Vikings return seven letterwinners to baseball diamond this season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — Although the Colfax baseball team said goodbye to several starters due to graduation a year ago including their two top pitchers, coach Kirk Secraw believes the players returning should be able to help this year’s team have a successful season.

Secraw begins his seventh year leading the Vikings who finished 6-12 overall and 6-8 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play a year ago.

The team lost outfielder Hunter Rebak, a first-team all conference pick and leading hitter for the team, Caden Erickson, a pitcher who was second-team all conference and MVP for the team, along with Drew Gibson, another pitcher and first baseman. Erickson has taken his talents to the Hamline University ball diamond this spring.

Leading this year’s team will be senior Bryce Sikora who was an all conference honorable mention selection as a junior. Sikora will take on a lot of the pitching duties and play shortstop when not on the mound. Secraw expects Jamison Flatland to be the ace of the pitching staff and fellow letter winners Dylyn Hiitola, Mitch Medin, Brian Tuschl, Mason Yarrington and Kade Anderson will see action in various position. In addition, senior Austin Swanson is a hopeful to take over at first base.

A pair of freshmen, Zach Hiitola and Drew Buchner may be asked to step up to help the varsity this year.

Secraw believes the strength of his team is based on a lot of returning starters and a strong pitching staff. Their biggest weakness at this point is in the hitting department.

Goals for the team are to be competitive and win games, and to build off their record from last season and improve on it.

Although Boyceville is the returning state champion in Division 4, Spring Valley seems to be the team to beat in the conference, according to Secraw.

2022 Roster (tentative)

Seniors: Bryce Sikora, Jamison Flatland, Austin Swanson, Josiah Harder

Juniors: Dylyn Hiitola, Micah Bailey, Mitch Medin, Brodee Everson, Brison Tuschl, Brian Tuschl, Ashton Greenwell, Braden Kiekhafer

Sophomores: Elijah Entzminger, Kade Anderson, Mason Yarrington, Eli Ralph

Freshmen: Zach Hiitola, Drew Buchner, Tyce Thiry, Ben Bailey, Brady Elmer