Northwest Rod and Gun Club is beneficiary of donation from the late Michael Garton

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville’s Northwest Rod and Gun Club (NWRGC) was the beneficiary of a recent donation from the late Michael Garton of Eau Claire, WI.

In years past, Mr. Garton was an active member of NWRGC, frequently using the club’s shooting range facilities in Boyceville.

Prior to his passing last year, Mr. Garton made arrangements to donate his firearms-related collection as well as his amateur radio equipment collection to the Boyceville conservation club.

With considerable help from Wilson Creek Auctions, LLC, of Knapp, as well as work by club members, most of Mr. Garton’s collections have been sold, resulting in a considerable cash infusion to NWRGC.

“Mr. Garton’s gracious donation represents the equivalent of more than ten years of the club’s normal operating budget”, commented club president, Joe Adams. “We intend to use the resources from this donation to facilitate increased safety and security at the range, as well as to enhance operations of the range facility, which is used by many shooters every year, including both the Boyceville Bulldog and Menomonie Mustang trap teams”.

“He [Michael ‘Mike’ Garton] appreciated having access to your club’s shooting range, to meet people who enjoyed getting out to practice shooting or just visiting”, according to Mike’s widow, Mrs. Barbara Garton.

Mrs. Garton continued saying, “Mike, although raised in the city, grew up in a family of hunters. As a youth he looked forward to the day when he could go deer hunting with his grandfather, father, uncle and later cousins and other family members. For Mike, deer hunting wasn’t just a nine day season in November but a year round topic of discussion for him and his dad. The planning, scouting for a good location, getting permission from the local farmer or land owner and reminiscing about their success, and there were many. Hardly a year went by that they weren’t able to get a least one deer not to mention a great buck from the illusive Buffalo County. “

“Mike was taught to respect the farmers who provided the opportunity to hunt, follow the rules, take proper care and handling of his weapon and practice shooting to make sure he hit his intended target.”

“Mike’s wish was to give back to a sports club that would continue to provide the opportunity for future generations a place to learn, practice safe gun handling and to carry on the hunting sport he so enjoyed and loved.”

For more information about NWRGC, visit NWRGC.ORG or the “Northwest Rod and Gun Club” Facebook page.