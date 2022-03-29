Governor Evers approves bridge replacement project on US 12 in Dunn County

Construction to replace the 69-year-old structure west of Knapp expected to start April 4

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.67 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for the replacement of the Wilson Creek Bridge on US 12 west of Knapp. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, April 4.

Built in 1953 and overlaid with concrete in 1971 and 1989, the bridge has reached the end of its service life. WisDOT will:

Replace the existing bridge.

Replace the asphalt approaches on both sides of the structure.

Replace guardrail, pavement markings and signs.

During construction, US 12 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will use a one-lane temporary bypass controlled by traffic signals.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August.

