Elk Mound softball returns entire squad in 2022, aiming for top spot

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — After finishing as the runner up in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference a year ago, the Elk Mound softball team seems to be in a pretty good position to challenge for the top spot this year with their entire starting lineup returning.

The team did not have any seniors in 2021, they finished 12-9 overall and 10-4 in the conference behind Glenwood City.

Coach McKayla Brunner begins her third season leading the Mounders, (technically fourth year but there was no season in 2020 due to COVID), and has eight letter winners back.

Five seniors, including four who were named to the all-conference team will lead the Mounders. McKenna Diermeier was a first-team all conference pick and was honorable mention WFSCA All District. She pitched 85 innings and struck out 117 batters to lead Elk Mound from the circle and was their top hitter with a .560 average. Kallee Rhude was also a first team all conference selection with a .422 batting average just behind Diermeier. Hannah Larson made second team all conference, while Issie Hollister was named honorable mention. Fellow senior Morgyn Hallum also returns for the team.

Lauren Garnett is the only junior who lettered last year while Chloe Dummer and Kira Conlin, a couple of sophomores, are back to fill a position.

A strong freshman class that has been playing together for many years should provide the team with great potential and a strong skill set, according to Brunner.

Team strengths include lots of returning players able to take on leadership roles and help the young, new athletes prosper.

“We have a great skill set of players and availability to move players around wherever they are needed,” Brunner said. “Our weakness will always be our mental toughness. We need to learn to play the game competitively and let errors and mistakes go,” she added.

Statistical goals for the season would be to finish in the top three of the conference and have a .300-.400 team batting average. Brunner hopes the team will get better each game and each player will advance their skill level.

Brunner expects Mondovi, Elmwood and Glenwood City will be the top teams to beat in conference play because their programs seem to be growing and they get talented young girls who they are unaware of until they meet.

“We won’t take anyone lightly however, as any night is anyone’s game,” she concluded.

Assisting Brunner this season are Samantha Stelter and Darla Diermeier.

2022 Roster

Seniors: McKenna Diermeier, Kallee Rhude, Morgan Hallum, Issie Hollister, Hannah Larson

Junior: Lauren Garnett

Sophomores: Chloe Dummer, Jazmyn Shafer, Mackenzie Rymer, Kira Conlin

Freshmen: Alexa Severson, Ellie Schiszik, Jaidynn Sarauer, Hailey Meyer, Teagan Mayer, Linden Kaminski, Alexis Joachim, Alivia Baskin