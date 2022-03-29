Colfax Board of Education candidate: Tom Hendrickson

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — Four candidates have filed nomination papers for two positions in the April 5 election on the Colfax Board of Education.

The candidates include Tom Hendrickson, Matt Flatland and incumbents Todd A. Kragness and Andrew J. De Moe.

Hendrickson has been a substitute teacher for the past five years. He has earned the following degrees: BA, MA, and M. Div. He has three grandchildren currently enrolled in the Colfax schools. Additionally, he is a consultant to small businesses and non-profit organizations as well as a part-time driver for Groome Transportation.

The Colfax Messenger sent out a candidate questionnaire to Hendrickson, and here are his answers.

• What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing the Colfax school district?

Education not indoctrination.

• How would you go about addressing those issues?

Teach American history emphasizing the founding documents, especially the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, as necessary to graduation.

Guarantee the freedom of speech for teachers, students and their parents.

Teach common sense; that is, how to think rationally and logically, especially in the realms of science and behavior.

Be open to all parental inquiries and opinions.

Seek parental input for curriculum choices.

Seek parental review of books and other contents that are recommended to become available in the school library.