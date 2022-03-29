Colfax Board of Education candidate: Matt Flatland

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLFAX — Four candidates have filed nomination papers for two positions in the April 5 election on the Colfax Board of Education.

The candidates include Matt Flatland, Tom Hendrickson and incumbents Todd A. Kragness and Andrew J. De Moe.

I never received a questionnaire from The Colfax Messenger so I have taken it upon myself to help you all get to know me.

My name is Matt Flatland. I’ve been married to my wife, Stacey (Schindler) for 18 years. We are both graduates of Colfax High School and our 3 children attend the Colfax School District. I work for the City of Altoona as the building inspector and also own and operate Flatland Inspections LLC. I spend most of my free time coaching my kid’s sporting activities and love helping our student athletes grow in their love of sports.

I’ve always had an interest in becoming a member of the school board and feel now is the right time. My priority for the Colfax School District is to have clear communication and perform cohesively with other board members, parents, teachers, staff, and community members. Making sure all voices are respected and heard is a crucial step to ensure that our students have a constructive and positive learning environment. Preserving the quality of the Colfax School system is essential.