Colfax and Elk Mound tracksters compete at Northern Badger Classic at UW-Stout

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

MENOMONIE — 35 girls teams and 32 boys teams were represented at the Small School Northern Badger Classic Invite held at the UW-Stout Fieldhouse in Menomonie March 26. The Colfax girls placed 12th as a team while Elk Mound tied for 25th, and for the boys, Colfax was 14th and Elk Mound 25th. There were 13 events in the indoor meet.

Colfax

Molly Heidorn earned a third place in the 1600 while Jasmine Best was 17th in the event. Madison Barstad finished 13th in the 400 m run and Jillian Bowe was 32nd. Jeanette Hydukovich placed third in the shot put and Kennedy Shane placed 15th in the event.

In the only relay of the meet, the 4 x 400 m team of Barstad, Best, Jaycey Bowe and Hannah Peterson took 13th while Kaysen Goodell finished 19th in the 800 m run and Peterson was 22nd. In the 200 m dash, Autumn Niggemann was 52nd while Jaycey Bowe took 77th and Kelly Turner 87th.

The Viking boys were lead by a second-place finish by Nathan Hydukovich in the 400 m run while Ryan Albricht was 16th.The shot put was a strong event for the boys with Thomas Drees placing third and Nick Jensen ninth while the 4 X 400 relay team of Logan Swartz, Luke Blanchard, Albricht and Hydukovich was 10th.

Ashton Yarrington earned a 14th place in the 800 m run and 18th in the 1600 m run, while Asher Pecha finished 68th in the 55 m dash and Mihretu Emch was 88th. Swartz ran the 200 m dash and was 69th while Pecha was 85th and Emch 96th.

Elk Mound

The Mounder girls were paced by a fifth-place finish in the shot put by Ella Audorff while Grace Roder was 16th. Lydia Levra finished sixth in the 200 m dash while teammates Alexa Hadenfeldt was 24th, Anna Roder 50th and Caroline Gabert 69th in the event. Hadenfeltdt had a strong finish in the 55 m dash with a ninth place and Lydia Levra was 14th in the same sprint. Kate Mohr tied for 11th in the high jump, and Carly Mohr was 33rd in the long jump while Kyra Hadenfeldt was 55th in the long jump.

Carly Mohr was 27th in the 400 m dash, Kyra Hadenfeldt took 17th in the 800 m run, and Kate Mohr was 27th in the 55 m hurdles and Carly Mohr 39th in the event.

Grant Mueller lead the Mounder boys with a sixth place in the triple jump with Will King taking 22nd. Mueller also finished 11th in the long jump with Brooks Burcaw placing 26th. Parker Dutzle added a 15th place in the high jump, the 4 X 400 relay was 20th, Mueller tacked on a 22nd place in the 55 m hurdles with Burcaw 24th and Gavin Sundeen was 32nd in the shot put with Jay Meyer 57th.

In addition, Tyler Gagner was 19th in the 400 m run while Dutzle was 46th, Lucas Hanson took 43rd in the 55 m dash with Carson Streifel 48th and Keinin Miller 60th, and in the 200 m dash, Miller was 52nd, Hanson 55th and Streifel 60th.