Candidates for Glenwood City School Board give responses

GLENWOOD CITY — When voters in the Glenwood City School District go to the polls for the Spring election next Tuesday, April 5, they will be choosing from six candidates to fill the three open seats on the board of education.

The six candidates, which were narrowed from a field of eight in the February 15 primary, include incumbent Sally Standaert and challengers Chuckie DeSmith, Amy Dopkins, Cindy Drury, Nicole Miller, and Nate Simmons.

The Tribune Press Reporter, in conjunction with the School District of Glenwood City, developed four questions that were then sent to each of the candidates.

With the exception of Nate Simmons who did not submit a completed questionnaire, the responses of the other five candidates are printed below in the order they were returned to the Tribune Press Reporter.

Chuckie DeSmith

Chuckie DeSmith, 58, is a life-long resident of the area and a Glenwood City High School graduate.

DeSmith and his spouse Cindy have seven children – Denisa, Hadin, Tasha, Brandyn, Marcis, Aria and Sara.

He is a food plant manager and attended technical college and has some college management and leadership classes.

1. Given the overall strong political views and conflict in our society, what strategies will you employ to keep politics out of the local school board and also foster positive connections with the entire community to keep focus on our students?

I feel strongly that in order to foster positive connections with the community and focus on the students, that “personal” conflicts and goals must be kept out of the board level. The board needs to consist of mature and professional adults that are truly focused on the needs and well-being of the students and community. The board should understand the significance and impact of continuing education opportunities, how vital employee development is in an ever-changing world, which can only enhance the education of the students and assure continued independence of our small school, by learning new teaching methods, budget balancing, trauma training, special education and autism methodology. Continued education of all staff is imperative at all companies, including school districts, at all levels. I wouldn’t want to undergo surgery by a heart surgeon that still uses the same methods he/she was trained on 30 years ago with no further education!

2. Although Glenwood City does not currently teach Critical Race Theory, do you believe these movements should be part of the school curriculum? Why or why not?

Although I do not fully agree with all aspects of the Critical Race Theory, I do believe educating students on racism is important, especially in our small school where there is not a lot of diversity. We need to prepare students for the “real world”. We don’t want to isolate the children from teaching about racism, as it is everywhere in the world around us, and we have a duty to educate our students in the world they will encounter when they move beyond the community after graduation.

Being a parent of 7 children from 5 different countries, which has required traveling and being immersed in different cultures, as well as different parts of our own country has taught me the importance of education of racism, being treated fairly as well as treating others with respect, regardless of race, ethnicity or background.

3. Should parents have some input into what curriculum is taught to their children?

I do absolutely believe parents should have input on what is taught to their children, as well as anything else regarding their child’s education and well-being. Input from parents is vital to a successful parent/child/school relationship.

We have, on many occasions, brought to teachers and admin information, including books, videos, print-outs, and other materials that we have obtained / learned at Trauma Parenting camps and courses. The administration / school board / teachers should be collaborating with parents in a teamwork approach regarding the curriculum and all things that may benefit the student.

4. What are some things that the school district could do to not only retain quality staff but attract and hire new educators and support staff?

As the world continuously changes, it seems at a faster rate every day, I have found through my experiences in my job as a plant manager, that money is not the only motivator for employees today. Creating an environment where each person/employee has the opportunity to be heard, express their concerns and receive feedback on the concerns they bring forward is as important as money. Creating an environment that not only includes fair pay but has equitable benefits, a good work/life balance, opportunities for self-improvement and the opportunity to advance are some of the keys for retaining and attracting good staff.

Amy Dopkins

Amy Dopkins, 47, along with her husband of 21 years, Dan Dopkins, have owned and operated Bobolink Nursery in Menomonie for the past 15 years.

The couple have a daughter Hallie and three sons – Cole, Josh and Connor.

Dopkins has a bachelor’s of science in horticulture with a minor in business administration from North Dakota State University.

1. Given the overall strong political views and conflict in our society, what strategies will you employ to keep politics out of the local school board and also foster positive connections with the entire community to keep the focus on our students?

The job of the School Board is to provide oversight of the necessary resources, be it Financial or otherwise which in turn promotes the success of our students. The daily focus on our students should be in the hands of the teaching, food service, transportation, paraprofessionals, administrative assistants and other support staff.

Regarding keeping politics out of the school, I don’t believe that having a difference of opinion equates to someone driving a political agenda. Progress happens when people have different viewpoints and work together for a common solution.

2. Although Glenwood City does not currently teach Critical Race Theory, do you believe these movements should be part of the school curriculum? Why or why not?

Definition taken from Britannica.com: Critical Race Theory (CRT), intellectual and social movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.

Absolutely Not! CRT is a SOCIAL MOVEMENT not something I would deem as necessary education for K-12. I find it disheartening that curriculum designed to teach our children Social-Emotional Learning is embedded with materials that suggest that we may indeed be teaching CRT.

The ESSER III Funds (COVID Relief) that our school has been awarded ($643,103), if taken, requires that 20 percent of those funds go to Evidence Based Improvement Strategies (EBIS). I implore people to do their own research on what this encompasses. Go to the following website and research. https://dpi.wi.gov/sites/default/files/imce/arp/EBIS_One_Page_Summary.pdf

On this PDF click on the “Mindset Equity Cards” and see where it takes you.

This teaching ideology comes from the top down.

This site is directly off the National Education Association’s (NEA) website. https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/teaching-hard-history-behind-todays-news

CRT being taught “currently” in our school is not what concerns me. I don’t believe this is an active part of the curriculum. What does concern me is the indoctrination of future Teachers coming out of the post-secondary Institutions. The following are courses REQUIRED by these Institutions to obtain a teaching certificate. You can go online and see what these classes entail.

UWRF- TED 252- Foundations of Diversity and Equity in Education,

UW-Stout EDUC 330 – Multiculturalism

UW-Eau Claire ES – 385 Social Foundations

We NEED to be pro-active in this area to ensure this divisive rhetoric does NOT infiltrate our community.

3. Should parents have some input into what curriculum is taught to their children?

As a parent I don’t need to be involved in the day-to-day teaching of my child. I do, however, believe parents have a fundamental right to direct their child’s education and be made aware of curriculum being taught.

4. What are some things that the school district could do to not only retain quality staff but attract and hire new educators and support staff?

Compensation for teaching staff at our district appears to be comparable and competitive with districts of our size. The challenge currently is with the perception of our district’s culture. My husband and I have had teaching and support staff from surrounding districts approach us at our business and ask us “What is going on in Glenwood City?” This all began after the decision was made to not extend the contract of our former HS/MS Principal. The exodus of staff was noticed by potential applicants, due to the high volume of job postings on WECAN (a statewide job posting site for educators). We need to address the negative perception that resulted from this incident.

The compensation for our support staff needs to be analyzed and restructured to fit the current economic conditions. We need to provide a more competitive pay scale for support staff in order to attract quality candidates for current and future job openings.

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller, 36, is a graduate of Clear Lake High School. She furthered her education following high school and became a licensed massage therapist and also has a background in administrative work.

Nicole is married to Josh Miller, yet another Glenwood City graduate, and together the couple own and operate Miller Sandblasting and Painting.

Miller is also a stay-at-home mother to the couples’ three children, Dylan (5th grade), Corrie (3rd grade), and Blake (kindergarten).

1. Given the overall strong political views and conflict in our society, what strategies will you employ to keep politics out of the local school board and also foster positive connections with the entire community to keep the focus on our students?

School Board members serve as representatives and advocates for students and the community. Each member of the board brings forth their own idea of how to guide the District. It takes differing viewpoints, much discussion, and consensus from every individual to build a solid foundation. Having a difference of opinion does not make topics political. It is important that each member carries their own views with open minds to each board meeting so the community and students know they have a group of people working together and having real discussions with the best interest of the Glenwood City School District as their top priority.

2. Although Glenwood City does not currently teach Critical Race Theory, do you believe these movements should be part of the school cirriculum? Why or why not?

I do not support Critical Race Theory being part of the GCSD curriculum. Critical Race Theory is currently a controversial topic within the US. I believe it would bring more division to our community. Schools need to keep their focus on educating students to prepare them for the steps they take after high school. Our children are in school to learn. We should focus on the basics of education and do that well. CRT teaches white children they are the oppressors, the reason racism exists, and should be ashamed to be white. It has no place in the K-12 school system.

3. Should parents have some input into what cirriculum is taught to their children?

Yes, I firmly believe parents have every right to know what their children are being taught within the Glenwood City School District and also have a say in what their children are being taught. Allowing parents to have a voice in their child’s education and knowing the School Board hears them out, will help build the bridge of trust between the school and community as a whole.

4. What are some things that the school district could do to not only retain quality staff but attract and hire new educators and support staff?

Staff retention has been a key issue for the Glenwood City School District within the last year and a half. We unfortunately have lost good quality teachers, coaches, and support staff. Currently our Superintendent approaches the Board and recommends the salary for new staff hires, raises, and benefits. I believe the school board should be involved in the discussion of salary and benefits for all staff. The current starting wage for Support Staff is not in line with current economic opportunities elsewhere. It is going to be hard to attract quality candidates unless we take a look at the salary system in place and make it more appealing.

Sally Standaert

Sally Standaert, 42, holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology and currently works as an investigator for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Sally is married to Brent Standaert, a Glenwood City graduate and fellow officer with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The couple has two sons, Will (15) and Ben (13), both attend Glenwood City Schools.

1. Given the overall strong political views and conflict in our society, what strategies will you employ to keep politics out of the local school board and also foster positive connections with the entire community to keep the focus on our students?

Politics and the school board don’t have a place together. Each member on our school board needs to be fair and equal to every student and staff member despite their political beliefs. Being on the school board requires you to make decisions in the best interest of the district and taxpayers over your personal preferences. The strategies I would foster are continuing to be open to talking to parents, students, staff and community members about questions and concerns. Student achievement has to be the overall goal and priority of the school board.

2. Although Glenwood City does not currently teach Critical Race Theory, do you believe these movements should be part of the school curriculum? Why or why not?

I believe some have claimed CRT is taught in our school to fuel their personal agenda. We fear what we don’t know. Doing your own research about the topic and asking questions is important. CRT is a theory regarding racial bias in laws and institutions. CRT is not a school curriculum. These allegations have greatly upset our teachers.

History will be taught in Glenwood City, ugly or otherwise. We must seek understanding of history to not repeat mistakes in the future.

3. Should parents have some input into what curriculum is taught to their children?

Parents should ALWAYS have involvement in their children’s education. Parents are their kids’ first and biggest advocates. However, I don’t call my hair stylist to fix a plumbing issue in my house. I rely on those who have gone to school and are trained to do a specific job. I believe the same is important in school. Our teachers and staff go through years of school and continued education to give our students the very best education. Parents should ask what curriculum is being taught so they are informed. In the years my children have been in the Glenwood City Schools, I have never had a teacher or administrator refuse to answer my questions or help me understand.

4. What are some things that the school district could do to not only retain quality staff but attract and hire new educators and support staff?

The district and school board need to continue to develop positive and meaningful relationships with staff. I believe our administrators truly care about the staff in our school. Administrators meet with staff in focus groups to talk about concerns and needs. To retain quality staff, we need families to assist. Posting partial truths on social media and accusing teachers of things that aren’t true doesn’t give them a good reason to stay in our district. Our staff are getting threatening emails, breaking up fights and dealing with disrespect. Quality candidates don’t want to work in that environment. We ALL need to do better together to retain quality staff.

Cindy Drury

Cindy Drury, 43, is Glenwood City native and graduate of GCHS.

She is married to James Drury and has two children, Brady and Jenna McCarthy who both attend Glenwood City High School.

Drury holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and currently works as an economic support consortium manager.

1. Given the overall strong political views and conflict in our society, what strategies will you employ to keep politics out of the local school board and also foster positive connections with the entire community to keep the focus on our students?

With all discussions, I believe having a question of, ‘how does, or will this effect our students?’ will keep the focus away from politics and on the students where it should be. Refocusing why we are on the school board to continue to improve and help find positive resolutions. Keeping things positive is important to me, with any topic, question, or concern that arises. I want to consider the bigger picture by researching and understanding, not allowing the focus to remain on the negative.

2. Although Glenwood City does not currently teach Critical Race Theory, do you believe these movements should be part of the school cirriculum? Why or why not?

CRT should not be apart of the school curriculum, however I believe this is a much larger discussion. History teachers still need to teach ‘history’, English teachers still need to assign readings to their students, etc. No person should ever feel bad for the race they are, and I feel that teaching CRT is only supporting a bigger tension between races.

3. Should parents have some input into what cirriculum is taught to their children?

Teachers are the professionals in their fields having access to state-based curriculum to teach our children. However, if parents are concerned or have questions, I think they should be heard. I feel that if parents have concerns there should be a process in place for them to be heard.

4. What are some things that the school district could do to not only retain quality staff but attract and hire new educators and support staff?

It is not always about money, but it definitely plays apart of retaining or attracting staff. Having a school district that can hold competitive wages should be looked at and reviewed often. However, the most important of all, is for each staff to feel appreciated and have daily support. I firsthand know what it is like to work for both sides of this, and hands down having the support and feeling appreciated will keep employees over monetary wage and going elsewhere. Employees need support to know they are heard and should always feel safe to speak their feelings in a respectful way. The respect and trust should go both ways. However, there are always other factors why staff leave that are outside of anyone’s control.

Nate Simmons

Nate Simmons, 42, previously served on the Glenwood City School Board.

He is a senior project manager for a product qualification test laboratory at Element Materials Technology in Bloomington, MN. Simmons holds an associates degree in avionics systems technology.

Nate and his wife Awbria have four children – Elijah, Isabella, Micah and Jack.

Simmons did not submit a completed questionnaire.