Ramberg and Flanders seeking open District 19 seat on St. Croix County Board of Supervisors

Tim Ramberg and Jen Flanders are vying for the District 19 seat on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors in the Tuesday, April 5th Spring Election.

Incumbent William Peavey did not file nomination papers leaving the seat open for the upcoming election.

District 19 represents the townships of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Springfield and the Villages of Spring Valley, Wilson, and Woodville.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent questions to each candidate. Their responses follow.

Tim Ramberg

Tim Ramberg, 63, served as the St. Croix County Highway Commissioner before retiring.

He and his wife Jody have two grown children – Ashley and Daniel.

Ramberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Agricultural Engineering Technology and Accounting.

1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the County Board?

To continue to contribute to the communities after retiring. To help promote balanced and flexible policies while working to keeping bureaucracy to a minimum.

2. What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing the County?

Growing pains and fiscal balance. Being one of the fastest growing counties in the state, the burdens to improve our infrastructure and increase services, has also increased our financial burdens. To balance those two is challenging.

3. How would you go about addressing those issues — or what might be some solutions to the issues?

First would be to learn, become informed, and be open minded to understand what is out there for options. Then I would hope to be able to assist in finding alternative funding sources and streamlining initiatives to help curtail the added property tax burdens. I would like to be able to help set policies and budgets that balance these issues while preserving our rural areas we enjoy so much here in St. Croix County.

Jen Flanders

Jen Flanders, 49, describes her blended family with husband Nate as yours, mine and ours. In her response to the Tribune Press Reporter she stated that children Nick, Abby and Jake are hers while Marverick and Kylee are Nate’s and that the couple share Kol who likes to say that he is what connects the whole family.

Up until this winter, Flanders was employed by a small business that had to shutter its doors. Prior to that, she worked at an adult group home.

Flanders received her high school diploma as a home schooler through Christian Liberty Academy. She attended UW-Eau Claire for one year and then went to Chippewa Valley for two years in pursuit of a business degree and early childhood education before a car accident prevented her from finishing out the degree.

1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the County Board?

Sadly, our way of life and the values we hold dear to us have been under attack for quite a while but especially evident in the last couple of years our freedoms to choose whether it be health decisions for ourselves or our family, or education, or what we do with our own property are being assaulted. Though the health officer ordinance, which I fought long and hard against, was voted down in Saint Croix County it was too narrow of a margin. We desperately need more strong conservative voices on our board; voices that are willing to listen to the people and who will uphold their oaths of office.

2. What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing the County?

I don’t believe that there are only two, but I will try to limit to the two biggest issues.

The fact that our board is willing to limit the Constitutional rights of the people of St. Croix County, is a huge problem. From the attempt to institute a health officer ordinance to giving the people a voice, to fair representation our local boards need to remember that they are a servant to the people and they represent we the people and it is not the other way around. There were too many times over the past two years where the board voted to give themselves raises or to benefit themselves while we the people struggled to keep our jobs, keep our businesses, and make ends meet. Yet again they are willing to raise taxes to build a $79 million addition to the County government center.

On top of this, our voting system was manipulated and fraud was rampant in our County.

3. How would you go about addressing those issues — or what might be some solutions to the issues?

I, along with many other great people, fought long and hard against the health officer ordinance. Even though it was voted down at that time, it was too narrow of a margin. There was recently another attempt by our County Administrator to give himself the powers that would have been given to the health officer. This is a definite problem and attempts like these to limit our constitutional rights will always be voted down by me.

The election fraud that occurred in St. Croix County must be prosecuted and measures such as adding hand counts to our elections must be instituted in order to ensure that our votes are not manipulated whether by people or computers/algorithms.

Anything else you would like voters to know?

I believe that we live in the greatest country on the planet. I believe in the principles that our country was founded on. I believe God, family, life, and the Constitution of the United States are the core foundation of this great country and I will always use those principles in how I vote for and represent the people of District 19. I would be honored and humbled to receive your vote for District Supervisor.