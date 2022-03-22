Glenwood City Schools Celebrate Youth Art Month

Six students from Glenwood City High School had work chosen to represent GC at the Regional and State level. The regional show was held in Menomonie at the UW Stout Library Learning Center and they are now on exhibit at the East Towne Mall in Madison through March 25. They are pictured from left to right: back row: Mitchell Bliese, Payten Knops, and Ella Knops. Front row: Aivree Raasch, Eliza Voeltz, and Emma Lamb. —photo submitted
Kindergarten — Back row: Parker Rott, Kierstin Krizan. Front Row: Aubree Dodge, Haevyn Webb, Eldon Hoffman (missing: Roman Chlebecek) —photo submitted
Grade 1 — Back row: Garrett White, Lucy Larson. Front Row: DeLaney Shackleton, Shelby Larson, Luca Mielzarek (missing Ella Zielsdorf) —photo submitted
Grade 2 — Back row: Jasper Hagen, Kennedy Ploszay. Front Row: Magnus Wagner, Alyssa Quaderer, Isibeal Kelly, Kimber Nusbaum. —photo submitted
Grade 3 — Back row: Taylor Larson, Corrie Miller. Front Row: Elayna Quaderer, Lyla Spielman, Ciara Leehe, Victor Kohler. —photo submitted
Grade 4 — Back row: Charlie Hoffman, Graysen Engle. Front Row: Autumn Larson, Holly Marie Wheeler, Kylee Lyons, Lila White. —photo submitted
Grade 5 — Back row: Dylan Miller, Easton McNamara, Arianny Steies. Front Row: Jaycie Oberle, Rayne Brahmer, (missing: Sawyer Brite) —photo submitted