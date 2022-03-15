Colfax powerlifting teams conclude seasons at state

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Members of the Colfax High School and Middle School powerlifting teams competed in several area meets in the past few months with five of the 16 competitors qualifying for the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association state meet held in Appleton March 5-6.

Individual scores are based on combining the highest lift in three events including the squat, bench press and dead lift.

Asher Pecha finished with a 325-pound squat which was a personal best (pb) and a 187-pound bench

(pb) with a 405-pound dead lift. Kennedy Shane ended the meet with a 275 squat (pb), 110 bench and 330 dead lift (pb) and placed eighth in her division. Dylyn Hiitola finished with a 460 squat (pb), 230 bench and 375 dead lift while Ashton Greenwell had a 405 squat (pb), 265 bench and 385 dead lift. Mark Solberg had a personal best squat at 425 with a 245 bench and 468 dead lift (pb). None of the total scores qualified any of them for the national meet.

Other members of the team included Peyton Hover, Brian Tuschl, Kaleigh Shane, Karyn DeLorge, Chloe Wallace, Drake Knutson, Grant Paulus, Matt Dachel, Christian Ebert, Chance Smith, and Audrey Ebert.

“All of our lifters did a great job on the big stage,” coach Matt DeMoe said. “The judging was tough, but consistent. I look forward to having them all back next year,” he added.