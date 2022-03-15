Colfax graduates complete collegiate sport seasons

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

A pair of Colfax High School graduates recently finished off their basketball seasons with their respective college teams including Kameri Meredith at UW-River Falls and George Scharlau at Concordia-St. Paul.

Meredith made a quick turn around after coming off a full season of volleyball for the Falcons and not only found a spot on the basketball team, she played in 20 games while starting 10 of them. The sophomore guard shot a sizzling 60% from three point land making 14 of 27 attempts, and went 11 -for-18 at the free throw line. She scored 75 points for a 3.8 points per game average on the season, snared 82 rebounds for 4.1 average per game, added 26 assists, 16 steals and five blocked shots.The Falcons, a Division III team, finished 12-13 overall and 4-9 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Scharlau, a sophomore forward for the NCAA Division II Golden Bears, played in 26 games and started in one. He totaled 91 points for a 3.5 ppg average with 46 rebounds, nine assists, nine blocks and six steals. He made 18-of-49 three pointers for 36% and knocked down 9-of-15 free tosses. The Golden Bears ended their season at 3-25 and were 2-19 in Northern Sun Conference play.