Colfax boys bow out in first round of regionals

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

MONDOVI — It wasn’t a “third times the charm” final ending for the Colfax boys after they played the Mondovi Buffaloes for the third time this season.

After a close battle the first time they played back in December in Colfax, the Buffaloes blew them out in Mondovi the second time around. however this game played out a little more like the first. The Vikings, a number ten seed were within one point mid-way through the second half before seventh seed Mondovi pulled away for a 57-45 win in a first round WIAA Division boy’s basketball regional contest.

It was an uphill battle with the Viking’s leading rebounder, senior Tristan Lenz not playing after suffering a wrist injury a few days before the game. Another starter, Nate Hydukovich was playing on a gimpy ankle which meant a couple of juniors, Nick Jensen and Jack Scharlau along with senior Austin Swanson would have to step up to fill the lane on the defensive end and hopefully score some points.

After falling behind early, 15-5, the Vikings pecked away and closed the gap to five at 15-10 but a seven-point run by the Buffaloes upped their advantage to 22-10.

Jensen connected on a short jumper, Scharlau drained a couple of free throws, Jensen scored in the paint again and Kyle Irwin canned a triple to keep the Vikings in the game, down 28-19 at the intermission.

Ryan Albricht became a one-man wrecking machine for the Vikings scoring all of his team high 13 points in the second half.

Albricht started with three shots from the paint and along with a deuce by Jensen and a short jumper by Bryce Sikora, Colfax was suddenly down by a point at 31-32. The Buffaloes were on a cold streak offensively with the Viking defense playing a big part in it, causing turnovers and making sure Mondovi got just one shot off.

But around the nine minute mark of the half, Mondovi stepped up their defense, and like they have done quite often this year, Colfax failed to connect on several open shots and the Buffaloes took advantage of it and began to pull away.

Mondovi led 53-38 before Albricht buried a pair of triples in a short span then added a free toss to leave his team down 45-57. But the Vikings ran out of time and that ended up being the final score.

“The kids gave it their all tonight,” coach Mark Noll said.

“I thought we played and competed really hard. One of our goals was to limit Mondovi to making five or less three point shots and we held them to four. We also wanted to win the free throw battle and we won that making 7-of-16 while Mondovi went 5-for-14. But we left nine points on the table with our misses,” he added.

Besides Albricht’s 13 points, Scharlau scored eight and Irwin added a career-high seven. Jensen tacked on six, Sikora five, Elijah Entzminger four and Hydukovich two. The Vikings couldn’t stop Mondovi’s leading scorer Jarod Faulkner who finished with 25 points on the night with 18 from close range.

“Faulkner was the difference in the game,” Noll said.

“All of his points were earned and contested. We managed to hold their other top two scorers to a combined nine points. I loved the effort the boys put into each game and practice all year long. I saw a lot of growth from all of them. This is something they can take with them past athletics and into the real world someday,” he concluded.

Colfax ended the season with an 8-16 record and were 4-10 in Dunn-St Croix Conference play.

Seven seniors ended their high school careers including Nate Hydukovich, Bryce Sikora, Coltin Lemon, Tristan Lenz, Ryan Albricht, Austin Swanson and Dustin Niggemann.