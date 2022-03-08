CMBRG has collected more than 108,000 pounds of aluminum cans over 20 years

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Who knew that there were so many aluminum cans in Colfax?

Or maybe a better question is — who knew there were so many people in Colfax willing to collect their aluminum cans and donate them to the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group?

In 2002, members of CMBRG struck upon the idea to ask area residents to donate their aluminum cans, and CMBRG would in turn sell them for recycling.

The money raised from selling the aluminum cans would go toward the restoration of the Colfax Municipal Building.

Over the past 20 years, CMBRG has collected and sold 108,004 pounds of aluminum cans — or in other words, a little more than 54 tons of aluminum.

The can drop started out in the parking lot of the Outhouse Bar, but after Dollar General was built about 10 years ago, the can drop was moved to the Dollar General parking lot, said Colfax resident Troy Knutson, a member of CMBRG.

Over the years, a number of people have hauled the aluminum cans, including Jacob and Diane Loew (currently; since August of 2015), David and Joyce Bates, Allen and Elaine Knutson, Doug Aspen, Troy Knutson, Marge Hernandez, Mark Halpin, and Ken and Kathy Tape.

“I hope we didn’t miss anyone,” Knutson said, adding that members of CMBRG are appreciative of the people who donate the cans and are appreciative of those who have hauled the cans.

During the past two decades, the price of aluminum cans has been as low as 20 cents per pound and as high as 83 cents per pound, he noted.

All together, CMBRG has raised more than $54,000 from selling the aluminum cans, Knutson said.

Jacob and Diane Loew have been hauling the cans for nearly seven years, and now they would like someone else to take over the job, he said.

CMBRG pays $30 per load to haul the cans, and the cans can be taken to Kadingers, Spicklers or EMR Northern Metal, Knutson said, adding that there may be other places he is not aware of where the cans can be hauled and sold as well.

Hauling the aluminum cans can be done by one person, or if several people want to take turns, that would work, too, he said.

“We are open to options as to who hauls. If people want to take turns or share the job, that would be fine,” Knutson said.

There is no set schedule for hauling the aluminum cans.

“They need to be hauled whenever there are enough for a full load so that we aren’t wasting money on part trips. There is no set schedule, just so that it gets done and the can drop isn’t overflowing,” Knutson said.

Anyone who might be interested in taking on the job of hauling the aluminum cans can e-mail Knutson at”knutson.troy@yahoo.com or can call him at 715-829-2991.