As spring thaw begins, frozen road coverage shrinks

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending the frozen road declaration for southern Wisconsin Zones 4 and 5 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 4 and enacting Class II road restrictions. As warmer weather continues, further Zones will be added depending on frost tube readings.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.

More information on overweight permits can be found on the WisDOT website by searching under “oversize overweight permits.” Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at (608) 266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling (608) 266-8417.