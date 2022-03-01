Webster nips Boyceville boys

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

WEBSTER – The Bulldogs boys’ basketball team would get one final tune-up prior to the WIAA playoffs when they traveled to non-conference foe Webster for a rescheduled matchup with the Tigers on February 25.

Webster, coming into the game with a single victory, would prove to be tougher than expected. The Tigers would hit four 3-pointers and go 10-14 from the free-line and hold on for the 50-48 win. The loss leaves the Bulldogs 4-19 on the season.

While the game didn’t work out for Boyceville as expected, they did find consistency offensively. They would hit three 3-pointers and score 24 points each half. Also, they connected on 9-11 shots from the free-throw line.

Braden Roemhild would connect on two 3-pointers in the opening frame. Also, a common theme on the night would be Simon Evenson who would connect on three field-goals, including one from behind the arc and a conventional one for good measure.

Along with six points from Mason Bowell, Boyceville would take a one-point lead into intermission at 24-23.

The second half would see Evenson continue with his hot hand. He’d hit on three field goals, including two from behind the arc. Nick Olson would also contribute six in the half for the Bulldogs.

However, Webster would be too tough on the evening. They’d put in 29 points in the final frame to secure the win at 52-48.

Evenson would pace Boyceville on the evening with 16 points. Olson, Roemhild, and Bowell would each have six.