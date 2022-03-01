Menomonie Optimists Honor Jasmine Best

Because of her outstanding contributions in the Colfax community, the Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Jasmine Best of Colfax High School as the March Youth of the Month.

Jasmine Best is a member of Colfax High School’s National Honor Society, is a member of the Student Council, and the Letter Club. She has participated and lettered in basketball, track and field, and cross country, and has earned all-conference honors in all three sports. Her volunteer activity includes dog walking for the Dunn County Humane Society, and helping with the Colfax Red Cedar Preserve and Recreation Area, and developing the Mosey Along Trail at the school. Jasmine works at both Cenex and Subway Sandwiches in addition to her busy school schedule. She is already enlisted in the US Air Force Reserves, and will take basic training in the fall of 2022, with plans to enroll in college in 2023.

Menomonie Optimists have been honoring Youth of the Month for over 30 years. They also provide scholarships at all four Dunn County high schools, give a dictionary to every third grade student in the county, and support the DNR projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.