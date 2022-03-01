Glenwood City schools hire interventionist

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After months of discussion, the Glenwood City Board of Education took action to hire an elementary and middle school interventionist following a closed-door executive session at its February 21 meeting.

Lara Draxler, who has been working the past couple of year’s as a full-time special education aide in the district and recently received her teaching certificate, was tabbed to fill the newly created role as an interventionist.

According to Tim Johnson, Superintendent of Glenwood City Schools, the interventionist will add another layer of support for students in grades four through eight that need additional assistance in both English Language Arts (ELS) and math.

“To some degree, it is like an extension of the title program where Lara will work in small groups of students to support their skill development,” Johnson wrote in an email to the Tribune Press Reporter.

The school board also approved a number of personnel items on its action agenda. Grace Hellmann was hired as a Title 1 paraprofessional and Ryan Paul as a substitute teacher.

Several vacant spring sports coaching positions were also filled. Ron Hanestad and Tom Klatt were picked as co-head coaches for the Hilltoppers’ track and field teams, Casey Nolde was tabbed as the C-team track and field coach, Tom Stack will return as an assistant baseball coach and Tracy Marback will join the girls’ softball team as an assistant coach.

The resignations of English teacher Kiersten Vetsch and custodian Dan Cleveland were also accepted by the board.

Lots were also drawn for the ballot order of the six school board candidates that advanced from the February 15 primary. The order of those names appearing on the April 5 general election ballot will be as follows: Nicole Miller, Cindy Drury, Amy Dopkins, Nate Simmons, Chuckie DeSmith, and Sally Standaert.

The administrative team presented their reports and updates to board members which included an explanation of the one percent participation threshold as it pertains to eligible students who may take alternate assessments by Dr. Robert Vanderloop, Director of Pupil Services and Special Education. Vanderloop noted to members that Glenwood City is currently over that one percent threshold in ELA (1.85), math (1.85) and science (2.14).

Superintendent Johnson briefly touched on next year’s budgeting process noting that there has been an increase in the cost of many products and services adding that there are no anticipated increases in state aids that might help offset the rising operating costs.

Member Chuck Draxler said the district’s CTE improvement project was moving along and that construction is slated for the summer of 2023 with the bidding process to be held this coming November.

In other action the board approved the first and final reading of Board Policy 343.7 that deals with distance education. It also approved the expenditure of nearly $27,000 for the purchase of new tables, chairs and play equipment for the Hilltopper Hangtime program. The funds to pay for the new furniture and equipment will come from a $35,000 grant that Tiny Toppers/Hilltopper Hangtime coordinator Beth Davis recently applied for and received. Johnson noted that those grant funds have to be spent by June 30th of this year.

The board’s next meeting is slated for Monday, March 14.