Elmwood woman dies in Dunn County crash

KNAPP — An Elmwood woman had died as the result of a two-vehicle crash near the Village of Knapp last Wednesday morning, February 16.

Armida Lockwood, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred on County Road Q near County Road N in Dunn County at approximately 8:24 a.m. February 16. Two other individuals were also injured in the accident.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriffs Department responded to the two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival it was discovered that Lockwood, the driver of a 2003 Ford Focus, was deceased. The initial investigation indicates one of the vehicles failed to negotiate a curve, attempted to recover, however, over-corrected and entered the opposite lane where it hit the other vehicle.

Neither the names of the other individuals involved in the crash nor the make of the other vehicle have not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.