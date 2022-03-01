DC manager attends last county board meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Dunn County Manager Paul Miller, who announced his intention to resign earlier this month, attended his last regular Dunn County Board meeting February 16.

Miller has served as county manager for Dunn County since September of 2016.

“He has brought us through some tough budget issues,” said David Bartlett, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the Dunn County Board.

In addition, Miller started the county board on the annual meeting with area legislators to discuss issues pertinent to Dunn County, he said.

Miller also helped the county develop the Capital Improvement Plan and helped guide the county board through meetings to review the plan, Bartlett said.

“We thank him for everything and wish him the best for the future,” he said.

Miller did not make any comments about his impending resignation at the Dunn County Board’s February 16 meeting.

“I’ve worked for local government for 34 years,” Miller said in a news release issued February 1.

“At the start of this year, I did a lot of soul searching and had some long conversations with my wife. It just seems the right time to step away from my current position and assess what I want to do in the next phase of my life,” he said.

“Paul has been a good leader and a strong advocate for county employees during his tenure and gave expert advice to the county board,” Bartlett said in the news release.

“He’s assisted us through some complicated issues, most recently the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Miller came to Dunn County from DeKalb County in Illinois and was a planner for most of his career. He also served as an assistant administrator in Illinois.

Miller replaced retiring Dunn County Manager Eugene Smith.

Smith began working as the administrative coordinator in Dunn County — which was later changed to a county manager position — in March of 2001.

All together, 22 candidates applied for the Dunn County manager position after Smith announced his retirement, and following an initial screening of the applications, the county’s executive committee selected five candidates to interview, including Miller.

Miller’s last day as Dunn County manager will be March 11.

The Dunn County Board’s next regular meeting is March 16.

The county board will hold a meeting with area legislators on February 28 at 7 p.m.