DC Community Resources and Tourism Committee seeking photos for tourism website

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — If you have photographs you would be willing to share for the county’s new tourism website, the Dunn County Community Resources and Tourism Committee would love to hear from you.

Maybe you’ve got photos of your son or daughter showing a 4-H project at the Colfax Free Fair or the Dunn County Fair.

Maybe you’ve got photos of Fourth of July picnics or fireworks displays at a local park.

Or maybe you’ve got photos of a fishing expedition on one of the trout creeks in Dunn County or of a canoe trip down the Red Cedar River or the Hay River.

Jim Zons, county board supervisor from Colfax and the point person for Dunn County’s new tourism website, gave an update on the website at the CRT committee’s February 14 meeting.

The website needs a variety of photo submissions, Zons said.

While a number of photographs have been received, most of them are of the lake. Although there is nothing wrong with lake photos, the website needs a good cross section of scenery and activities around Dunn County, he said.

Zons did not specify whether he was talking about Tainter Lake, Lake Menomin — or both.

The website developer also needs more information about activities going on in Dunn County, Zons said.

So far, information has been received on the barn quilt tour and a pamphlet on local foods. That kind of information can be updated on the website on a regular basis, he said.

The more content there is for the website, the better. The more photos, the better. Businesses, organizations and individuals are all welcome to submit photographs and content, Zons said.

The website will have a tourism focus, but it also will have an economic development focus in that it can help draw and retain businesses in Dunn County and can highlight “quality of life” activities that business like to have available for their employees, he said.

The website has so much potential, said James Anderson, county board supervisor from Menomonie and chair of the Community Resources and Tourism committee.

Zons will be doing a presentation on the Dunn County tourism website at the Dunn County Board’s March meeting, Anderson noted.

If you have photographs or content you would like to submit for the Dunn County tourism website, you can contact Zons at 715-962-4660 or send him an e-mail message at jzons@co.dunn.wi.us.