Colfax girls sting Cadott Hornets, fall short against Neillsville Warriors

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

The Colfax girls began WIAA regional play as a number three seed in the sectional which gave them a bye in the first round of games played February 22.

The number three seed also allowed them to host a second-round game against the Cadott Hornets in a Friday night, February 25 contest which they won quite handily 66-38.

The Vikings then had a quick turn around when they traveled to Neillsville the following night, and although the game wasn’t decided until the final shot was fired, Colfax dropped the regional championship game 39-36 to the number two seed Warriors.

Cadott

The Hornets are well known for not being shy about shooting three-point shots, having attempted 698 this season. They only made 140 of them however, 33 by Laken Ryan for 20 percent.

Cadott started things off with a five-point run on a deuce and a triple while their defense forced the Vikings into four turnovers before Emilee Burcham-Scofield connected on a jumper and followed with an underhand scoop shot. Madison Barstad swiped the ball from the Hornets, zipped a pass to Jasmine Best who then found Jeanette Hydukovich under the hoop for a 6-5 Viking lead.

Cadott scored in the paint but Aynsley Olson knotted it on a free toss at 7-7 and the Hornets started launching those long balls. They missed four of them and the Vikings pulled down the rebound each time and went on an 11-point run with Hydukovich and Olson both finding holes in the Hornett defense to score twice each. Jillian Bowe then drained a shot from behind the arc to make it 18-7 for Colfax and the Vikings built on that lead the rest of the contest.

“We started a little slow but we put enough pressure on them to make them hurry their shots a bit,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. “The three-point shots they missed resulted in long rebounds and we were able to pull them in.”

Burcham-Scofield drove to the hoop for a bucket and added a free throw, Barstad scored in the lane, Burcham-Scofield knocked down a shot from the top of the key and a McKenna Shipman putback upped the Colfax advantage to 28-11.

Ryan did manage to connect for a triple for the Hornets during the run but her teammates mis-fired on a couple more. Cadott committed their seventh foul with 4:20 in the half, resulting in a one-and-one for Burcham-Scofield. She missed the first free throw but followed up her shot and scored on the putback, then shortly after that, drained a trey from the corner. Shipman added a bucket and Bowe canned two free tosses, then caused a turnover with her quick hands and the half ended with the Vikings in control at 37-19.

“We knocked down some big shots by a lot of different players and it made it harder for Cadott to get anything going,” Sarauer said.

There was some sloppy play by both teams early in the second half, resulting in several turnovers on the Colfax offense and a

few more long balls by Cadott that didn’t hit their mark – or hit anything for that matter.

A Shipman free throw, followed by a rebound by Bowe off one of those missed three pointers by the Hornets saw Bowe connect with Shipman on a long pass for two more points. Cadott was playing a zone defense so the Vikings decided to just shoot over it, resulting in a triple each from Burcham-Scofield and Best to make it 50-28 with 11:35 on the clock.

Ryan hit another triple for Cadott but the next four they attempted were well off the mark and with a pair of Olson close range shots it was 52-31.

Barstad buried a triple off an in-bounds pass, right after the Cadott head coach had a melt down concerning the refereeing of the game, then she tacked on a bucket for good measure.

For a while it looked like a three-point contest by both teams with neither team connecting. The Hornets had their third player of the game foul out and with under three minutes left, the Vikings had a few more players light up the scoreboard. Jada Anderson scored from underneath twice and Jenna Goodell and Jaycey Bowe both canned a free throw to put on the finishing touches.

Burcham-Scofield led all scorers with 17 points with Barstad adding 11 and Olson nine. Colfax made five triples and went 11-for-22 from the charity stripe.

Ryan and Elly Eiler both scored 12 points for the Hornets with Ryan canning four of the teams five triples. The team was 11-for-21 from the foul line. Their leading scorer, Lauryn Goettl, who averages 17 points a game, was frustrated all night by the Colfax defense and was held to three points, all on free throws.

Neillsville

A year ago the Vikings were knocked out of the regional on a last second shot by Eau Claire Regis. The Vikings were hoping by playing a tough non-conference schedule it would help them in tournament time and allow them to advance to the sectional. The Warriors were in the same state of mind, having won the Cloverbelt East title at 16-0 and coming into the game at 23-2.

In order for the Colfax girls to win, they had to figure out how to get around or through a couple of pretty tall Warriors.

They started on a positive note when Jillian Bowe drilled a triple just 25 seconds into the game and Shipman scored from under the hoop. Things started to go downhill from there for the Vikings after they picked up two quick fouls, then turned the ball over several times against an aggressive Warrior defense (much like their own) then failed to get the ball in the basket in four attempts. Neillsville went up 14-5 after all that, and Hydukovich finally broke the run with a shot from the paint.

The Colfax defense made the Warriors work hard for their points but they found the mark on a triple and a pair of free throws, while the Vikings scored just two points off Shipman’s free tosses and the Vikings were down 19-9.

Best found her shooting eye and buried a trey to get the Vikings closer but shortly after, a Colfax turnover resulted in a Warrior fast break layup and it was a 21-12 deficit for Colfax.

The Vikings were getting just one shot off most of the game with the rebounding skills of the Warriors, but Barstad managed to score on a put back and Shipman added a deuce and the half ended with Colfax down 22-16.

Things looked really bleak when the Warriors began to pound the paint to start the second half, resulting in three buckets and a 28-16 advantage. But then the Mighty Vikings took a stand and remained calm, using their pressing defense to create some turnovers and score points off them.

Best drilled her second triple, this time from the top of the key, Barstad snaked her way to the hoop for a deuce, Olson dropped in a pair of free tosses as did Shipman, and Colfax was down just 28-25 with just over 11 minutes to go.

The Warriors added a short range shot but Best was saving her best for last as she canned another shot from behind the arc, cutting the deficit to 30-28.

But getting over that proverbial hump seemed to be more like climbing a mountain as the Vikings had three shots on one possession and couldn’t get the ball in the basket.

Neillsville made it hurt with another close range shot and a free throw before Barstad drove the lane for another deuce. Down 33-30 with six minutes left, the defensive battle continued but the Warriors finally tacked on another bucket for a five-point lead. Colfax mis-fired on two long range shots and with six fouls on them, Neillsville was content to try and draw that seventh foul. But the swift and smart Vikings played great defense and didn’t foul and ended up with a steal instead. Barstad made them pay with a short jumper with 3:31 to go, and yet again the Warriors countered to maintain a five-point lead.

But Best wasn’t done yet as she drilled her fourth triple of the contest to keep the Vikings within two points, down 37-35.

The Vikings finally did commit that seventh foul with 2:34 to play but it worked in their favor as the Warrior player missed the front end of the one and one. After snaring the rebound, Colfax turned the ball over yet again, but Barstad took it right back with a steal. Trying to work the ball inside, those long arms of the Warriors stripped the ball away and Colfax fouled shortly after. Delaney Rochester kept Colfax in the game by making the first free throw for Neillsville but missing the second as the Vikings gathered in another rebound.

Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer called a time out with 29.5 seconds on the clock and the Warriors committed their seventh team foul with 11 seconds left.

Jillian Bowe dropped in her first free throw but missed the second, and a Colfax foul sent Emma Mosely to the charity stripe for Neillsville. She helped the Vikings again by making her first free toss and not the second and with seven seconds left, Colfax had a chance to tie it up.

A long baseball pass found its way into a Colfax player’s hands who fired up a three pointer with seven seconds left but it bounced off the rim. Shipman grabbed the rebound and passed it back out to another Viking who launched a long ball at the buzzer, but it just wasn’t meant to be for the Vikings as that shot missed the mark also.

Best led the Vikings with 12 points on her four triples while Barstad and Shipman both finished with eight points. Colfax was 7-for-9 at the charity stripe including 4-of-4 for Shipman.

Richardson was high scorer for Neillsville with 12 points as her team made 10-of-17 free throws with three triples.

“It was a tough one,” said Coach Sarauer of the season-ending loss. “We had a bad stretch in the first half where we turned it over a lot and couldn’t score. We dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t get out of it. I was proud of the way our kids battled until the end.”

Neillsville will play Fall Creek at home in a sectional semifinal Thursday after the Crickets upset number one seed Osseo-Fairchild. (Colfax defeated Fall Creek earlier in the season.)

The Vikings completed their season with an overall record of 23-3 and won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for the fourth consecutive year at 13-1.

They say good bye to six seniors including Jillian Bowe, Madison Barstad, Emilee Burcham-Scofield, Aliyah Rihn, Jasmine Best, and Jenna Goodell.